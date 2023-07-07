Do Arsenal still need to bring in another back up attacker for Saka?

I would think it very unlikely that Mikel Arteta would have finished with Arsenal transfer dealings once the deals for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are formally announced, but the question will then arise about which is the next position that needs to be addressed to give the Gunners the perfect depth and quality to challenge on all fronts next season.

According to Rio Ferdinand, speaking on the ‘Vibe With Five’ YouTube show, he thinks that Arteta may want to consider bringing in yet another attacker to ease the burden on Arsenal’s poster boy Bukayo Saka.

“I still think maybe you need one more, an attacking player, to cover those positions, especially the wide areas,” he said.

“Kai Havertz maybe could dovetail out there at times, but I think you still need one. I think you can’t afford to let Bukayo Saka play another full season not missing any games.

“He may have missed one or two here and there, but he played too many games last season for a young kid, he’s going to burn out. I think you need to save him a little bit and have moments where you pull him out of the team and there won’t be a big drop-off in output.”

Now I’m sure all Arsenal fans were saying exactly the same last summer after Saka played every game, but he then went on to repeat the same feat this time around as well.

Isn’t there a BIG danger of getting a pecialised backup if he is going to be languishing on the bench most of the season?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…