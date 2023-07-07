Do Arsenal still need to bring in another back up attacker for Saka?

I would think it very unlikely that Mikel Arteta would have finished with Arsenal transfer dealings once the deals for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are formally announced, but the question will then arise about which is the next position that needs to be addressed to give the Gunners the perfect depth and quality to challenge on all fronts next season.
According to Rio Ferdinand, speaking on the ‘Vibe With Five’ YouTube show, he thinks that Arteta may want to consider bringing in yet another attacker to ease the burden on Arsenal’s poster boy Bukayo Saka.
“I still think maybe you need one more, an attacking player, to cover those positions, especially the wide areas,” he said.
“Kai Havertz maybe could dovetail out there at times, but I think you still need one. I think you can’t afford to let Bukayo Saka play another full season not missing any games.
“He may have missed one or two here and there, but he played too many games last season for a young kid, he’s going to burn out. I think you need to save him a little bit and have moments where you pull him out of the team and there won’t be a big drop-off in output.”
Now I’m sure all Arsenal fans were saying exactly the same last summer after Saka played every game, but he then went on to repeat the same feat this time around as well.
Isn’t there a BIG danger of getting a pecialised backup if he is going to be languishing on the bench most of the season?
We’ve bought Marquinhos for that purpose. Havertz/ Vieira could also play RW and Nelson could be a super-sub for that position
If required, Arsenal could sign Alexander Sorloth, who can play RW and target man. I’m sure he will click well with his compatriot at Arsenal and might not mind to play second fiddle to Jesus
It’s not about numbers. Marquinhos and Vieira are not at the required level. To compete in EPL and CL we need at least 16 in-field top-level players. Not ok players, not mediocre players, but top-level players. With all the incomings we have maybe 14-15 such players. We need another top attacker and another top MF if Partey leaves.
So why did we buy them then? If they not at the level and aren’t currently playing regularly at EPL level then why did we waste money?
They aren’t miraculously going to get better and up to that level. Viera’s already proved to be a big waste of 30+mil, Marq looks to be a decent player but doubt he’ll ever get a sniff at regular 1st team action.
It is paramount we sign another powerful midfielder than any other position on the team.
Jesus, Marquinhos and Havertz can easily deputize for Saka in that role.
No need now that Nelson has signed but we will possibly need back up for Havertz who will be taking Xhaka’s position. Obviously Timber can cover a multitude of positions but I’d like to see Lavia signed and then we are done buying in this window.
Zinchenko can also cover for Havertz…..and I know everyone’s forgotten about our youngsters since the cheque books come out but Azeez looks to be quality too….why not give him a role to play.
As things stand, we need another central midfielder, and a RW.
DM/CM role – Rice, Partey, Jorginho, Lokonga, Havertz?
I have a question mark on Havertz as I am not sure how MA will use him, but given his price tag, I assume he’ll be a straight swap for Xhaka. Lokonga needs to leave, leaving us with four options. Partey is injury prone as well, and Jorginho not getting any younger, so I’d like to see one more come in. Two in central midfield if Partey leaves.
RW role – Saka, Trossard, ESR, Nelson, Vieira
I guess Trossard, ESR and Nelson could cover Saka, but Trossard seems more suited LW or centrally. ESR likewise, and very likely to be injured next season. Nelson fairly likely to also be injured, and yet to prove himself. Vieira needs to leave. So a natural RW would be a smart move.
If Tierney goes then we would need another LB as well.
In a word,no.With Trossard,Nelson and Jesus all comfortable on the right wing, why would we need another?As for Marquinos ,I suspect he will go out on loan again.He did not make an impression with Norwich and I very much doubt if he will make the grade with Arsenal.
How often have we seen Trossard on the RW for Arsenal or Brighton though? Nelson yet prove himself, and unreliable fitness wise. Jesus would be a great option I agree, but that leaves us very short upfront then.
Nelson is the man for the job. No need for another wide man, whether right or left.
Nelson
Jesus
Marquinos
Trossard
ESR
Havertz
Martinelli
Pepe
That’s 8 players!!! Even if we sell 3 that’s still 5 players that can fill in if needed. All still on our books still that can back up Saka, bit ridiculous to suggest we buy someone else. We are already turning into a chequebook club, imagine being a youngster in the academy at the moment….what’s your chances? We need to start promoting, not just buying especially for 3rd/4th back-up positions
Yes ideally I’d like to see someone arrive that can give Saka a rest he’d have to be of good character and good with being a part of a very competitive side.
There’s a great attacking midfielder in the England U21’s….Angel Gomes. Brilliant. Buy him now!