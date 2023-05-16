Do Arsenal still need to find a top class centre-back this summer?

As per Jamie Carragher, on Sky Sports, Arsenal still needs a title-winning defender. The Liverpool legend believes that Arteta’s project may need another top defender to join for it to be able to sustain a title charge.
“When you think of title winners, you go through players in my position: Vincent Kompany, Virgil van Dijk, Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Jaap Stam, and John Terry. When I look at Arsenal’s centre-backs, I don’t think they’ve quite got one of those yet”
A Gooner listening to Carragher may argue Saliba is as good as these defenders he’s mentioned. However, Carragher claims Saliba is great but has yet to reach the levels the top defenders he has mentioned are playing at. “When I look at Arsenal’s centre-backs, I don’t think they’ve quite got one of those yet, even though Saliba may become that.”
Notably, the former England international and Sky Sports pundit argues that it is not fair to claim Arsenal’s defence is rock-solid with a fit Saliba, as many think it is. He indicated on Monday night football with the slide below, that, whether with Saliba or not, Arsenal have leaked goals, saying: “It tells you that, after the World Cup, they were looking completely different defensively.
“They were still getting the results, but they were conceding goals.
“Then, without Saliba, they drop even further. Yes, that’s where they have lost it, and with Saliba, they were still top of the league, but this idea that they weren’t conceding goals or looking vulnerable with Saliba at centre-back is a myth.”
As they wait for the Frenchman to reach his peak, they should find another top centre-back to partner him, as Gabriel isn’t his best partner. Why so? Carragher argues Gabriel may never get better than he is saying: “I think he’s got the potential to be a Virgil van Dijk, a Vincent Kompany, or a Rio Ferdinand, that sort of figure at center-back… I’m not quite sure Gabriel has.”
Do you think Arteta needs to splash millions for a top defender like Leipzig’s Jasko Gviordal or Napoli’s Kim Min Jae?
Daniel O
Yes arsenal not only need additional central defender but also one. with confidence -Gabriel, Saliba , White + a good defender that can combine well . Arsenal. also need. another striker. can. can. combine well with Jesus to deliver goals
I hope a natural right back features on Artetas shopping list which would free up Ben White to compete with Saliba at right CB where he came to prominence, or indeed team up with Saliba in central defence.As I have said on numerous occasions there is absolutely no reason why a left footed centre back is an essential as virtually all the great partnerships of the past have consisted of right footers.Arteta obviously does not share my views in that he has acquired 2 lefties in Gabriel and Kiwior neither of whom are entirely convincing imo.As it is, I suspect the admirable Holding will be moved on and I assume a right footed upgrade will be brought in.Where this leaves Tomi, is open to doubt as he is a very decent defender when fully match fit.A very interesting summer transfer window ahead ,and one in which I trust we will bring in 2 quality midfielders with pace ,physicality, and energy.
If Haaland could dominate De Ligt and Upamecano easily, let alone Gvardiol and Kim Min-jae
I think Arsenal will look for a new CB, because Saliba/ Holding/ Trusty may leave and Kiwior was shocking in a crucial match
Its a 50/50 percent chance Saliba will sign a new deal and even without the uncertainty surrounding the kid Arsenal needs a commanding center back with arial prowess like Tapsoba.
Just a few days ago I was force to defend Gabriel Magalhaes after Kiwior had a couple good games.
Would be better to find a top-class keeper first before looking for another centre back.
At a minimum, we need a competent back up keeper to seriously challenge Ramsdale for the number 1 spot. He has become too complacent and comfortable. He needs to be challenged.
That’s suggesting that Ramsdale doesn’t even try. He’s an international trying to make himself England’s No 1. TBH I think it’s too easy to say stuff like this to explain one or two goalkeeper errors, and if there’s an obvious weakness it’s in his long-distance shot-stopping, which should be able to be coached out.
Depends if Saliba leaves.
Not been to encouraged by Gabriel this back end of the season either .