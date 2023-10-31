Do Arsenal still need to invest in a new striker in January?

Arsenal have had a great start to the season, having remained unbeaten so far in The Premier League and doing quite well in our return to The Champions League, but as the season progresses, more injuries are occurring, and it leaves Arsenal fans wondering if Arteta and his recruitment team should be looking into bringing in another striker after Jesus’s recent injury worries.

Ideally, Arsenal don’t have to look in the transfer window for a striker but after Gabriel Jesus picked up another injury, it’s got Arsenal fans worried about the depth up top and if its worth splashing some cash for a new striker. Plenty of names have been thrown about, from Ivan Toney to Victor Osimhen, but at the moment, Arsenal have a full 25 man squad and if we they’re looking to buy a striker in January, we would have to sell someone or drop someone from the squad completely, which leaves Arsenal in a bit of a pickle.

Looking in house, there’s plenty of options, Eddie Nketiah has had a great start to his season, picking up a goal on opening day against Nottingham Forest, a goal against Fulham, an assist against Brentford and three goals against Sheffield United on the weekend. Some might say scoring a hatrick against Sheffield United wasn’t a big deal and maybe they’re right but it’s the manner of which he scored the goals for me. Clearly showing he knows exactly where the net is.

Kai Havertz is also normally a striker, although Arteta has been playing him in the midfield. He did come on for Eddie Nketiah in our 1-0 victory over Manchester City and managed to assist Gabriel Martinelli’s late winner. Havertz played a lot of his football at Chelsea up top and was a good servant for them over the years he was there, so it does raise the question as to why Arteta see’s him as a midfielder and not a striker.

With the worry of Jesus picking up more injuries, bringing in a striker does seem like a good option but to do that we would probably have to shift one off to make room and right now I don’t think Jesus, Nketiah or Havertz have warranted them being sold. Other than the injury concerns with Jesus, he’s had a great start to the season, scoring 4 goals and managing to score in every Champions League game we’ve played so far. With a lot of important games coming up Arsenal fans will be hoping he’s not ruled out for long.

A big decision for Arteta and his staff come January and I think it will all come down to availability and injuries. I personally don’t think we bring a striker in, in January but I could definitely see us bringing in someone in the summer.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do Arsenal need to sign another striker?

Daisy Mae

