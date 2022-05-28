Do Arsenal still need two more strikers for next season? If so, who?

This season, Arsenal began the campaign with four strikers, namely Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah and the youngster Folarin Balogun. But without any European football and an early exit from the FA cup, we only had Lacazette and Nketiah after January.

We all expected Laca and Nketiah to be leaving this summer, but Arteta surprised us all by persuading the English U21 international to sign a contract extension.

So we now have one striker, and maybe we are expecting Balogun to return to the squad, but there is still need of at least one more striker. Currently we all are hoping that Gabriel Jesus will our main frontman next season, but will we still need one more striker to get through all the Europa League games on top of our domestic schedule?

The Arsenal expert Charles Watts certainly thinks we are in the market for more than one. Speaking on his YouTube channel he said: “I still think there is a very good chance Arsenal go out and sign two forwards because there is going to be lots of demands on the squad, certainly a lot more demands that were on the squad this season because of those extra games in the Europa League and things like that, so I still think there is a very good chance they’ll go out and sign two.”

So if we get Gabriel Jesus as competition for Nketiah, surely any new man would have to be prepared to fight for his place in the team, so who do you think could be our next striker target?

I personally think we should go for Cody Gakpo, who can play on the wing as well up front, but would he be willing to come as a third choice striker?

Who do you think Arteta should target next?

