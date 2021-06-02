Do Arsenal want Andre Onana so that they can sell Leno?

We are all waiting impatiently for Arsenal to make their first moves in the transfer market, but there is very little concrete news so far, although there are more than enough rumours!
But perhaps Mikel Arteta is starting at the back, as it has already been reported that Mat Ryan is going to be joining us on a free transfer from Brighton, but if that is true then it looks like the Gunners are trying to sign two keepers this month.
Andre Onanana certainly looks like a good deal as his price is much reduced thanks to his current ban for taking Furosemide (which he maintains was a simple mistake on his part), and as he is only 25, I am sure we can happily to wait a few months before we can see him in action.
But the question remains; Do Arsenal need him if we are already bringing Mat Ryan to the club?
I actually think we do, as if you cast your mind back just six weeks ago, Leno said on Arsenal.com: “I know that I still have two years left on my contract and I’m also 29. For a goalkeeper, that’s not too old. I’ve still got some years to go.
“I’m very happy at the club. I don’t know what will come in the future, but I’m open to everything. Maybe for a new adventure or to stay at Arsenal. Like I said, I don’t think about my future because two years is a long time. At the moment there are no conversations with the club or anything else.”
So, logic is telling me that if we secure both Onana and Ryan this summer, then it must be obvious that Arteta is considering letting Leno go and have “a new adventure” elsewhere.
If Onana’s ban is upheld and he can’t play for us until the end of the year, then we could simply offload Leno in January rather than in this transfer window.
Can you think of any other reason Arsenal would want two new keepers?
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
I bet Arsenal realized Leno needs a strong competitor, so they don’t want to miss the opportunity to sign an international tall GK like Onana cheaply. Leno’s ball handling has improved tremendously in our last five EPL games, so I believe he’ll still be our main GK next season
I am sorry but Onama is levels above Leno. Better commander of the box, more accurate passing, more agile and mobile and he’s got a persona, that Leno doesn’t. Leno will always cost Arsenal 4-5 goals every season. That’s why Leverkusen sold him in the first place. He just couldn’t cut mistakes out of his game..
I haven’t seen Onana playing. But hopefully Partey and Aubameyang can make him settled quickly, if he joins
I guess Onana’s seen as a long-term replacement as Leno isn’t expected to sign a new deal.
Imagine singing his name to the tune of ‘What’s My Name?’ by Rihanna 😄
Why is Wikipedia listing Andre Onana as an arsenal player?
Because ANYONE can edit Wikipedia
First off, I remain a “Leno” man.
But for the purposes of this article, did a bit of research on Onana, as I don’t profess to suddenly know too much about this player.
One aspect I wanted to find appeared , and stuck out like a sore thumb ;
” someone who could easily be asked to function as the eleventh outfielder “.
With Arteta’s insistence on playing out from the back (and this looks set to continue), the above is a prime attribute we will be looking for in any incoming keeper.
It used to be all about a keeper’s hands – times have changed.
We await the results re’ the appeal of Onana’s “Aspirin incident”
After Arsenal’s second successive horrendous league season under Arteta the fans are clamoring for a wholesale purge of the ‘deadwood’ and demanding the owner spends 200mill on new talent this despite protesting about money killing the game.
Leno is one player being touted as not good enough and needing to be replaced.
How many players will leave how many will come in?
Luiz is out of contract and the two loanees have gone back to Madrid.
But every one else about 25 players has a rock solid contract.
How ten or more players are going to be encouraged to give up their lucrative Arsenal contract wilI be interesting to see.
One can only assume Arsenal will be buying or subsidizing a la Ozil many of these player’s contracts.
Out of Europe the first time in 25 years beaten by our former manager who won the trophy and in Spurs shadow five straight.
Time to bite the bullet.
Chelsea sacked a club legend.
They then hired Tuchel and won the worlds greatest club football prize.
Are we desperate or still in “transition?
Be patient. Get behind the team.
Trust the process we are told.
But what exactly is the process?
Correct me if am wrong,the last time i watched onana play for cameroon against Nigeria,he looked too short for a goalkeeper to me&some had been complaining of leno&ryan’s heights already
Surely we have more pressing needs than a bloody new keeper ,keeping in mind we had the 3rd best defence in the league ,unless that was all down to Arteta and Leno played no part in that.
More of our resources should be requiring a new CM CB and LB all other transfers should be a bonus after that .
Likely hood we see 3 new players in and probably 3 going out with a few more loans going out also going by the law of averages in what we see must summer Windows .