Do Arsenal want Andre Onana so that they can sell Leno?

We are all waiting impatiently for Arsenal to make their first moves in the transfer market, but there is very little concrete news so far, although there are more than enough rumours!

But perhaps Mikel Arteta is starting at the back, as it has already been reported that Mat Ryan is going to be joining us on a free transfer from Brighton, but if that is true then it looks like the Gunners are trying to sign two keepers this month.

Andre Onanana certainly looks like a good deal as his price is much reduced thanks to his current ban for taking Furosemide (which he maintains was a simple mistake on his part), and as he is only 25, I am sure we can happily to wait a few months before we can see him in action.

But the question remains; Do Arsenal need him if we are already bringing Mat Ryan to the club?

I actually think we do, as if you cast your mind back just six weeks ago, Leno said on Arsenal.com: “I know that I still have two years left on my contract and I’m also 29. For a goalkeeper, that’s not too old. I’ve still got some years to go.

“I’m very happy at the club. I don’t know what will come in the future, but I’m open to everything. Maybe for a new adventure or to stay at Arsenal. Like I said, I don’t think about my future because two years is a long time. At the moment there are no conversations with the club or anything else.”

So, logic is telling me that if we secure both Onana and Ryan this summer, then it must be obvious that Arteta is considering letting Leno go and have “a new adventure” elsewhere.

If Onana’s ban is upheld and he can’t play for us until the end of the year, then we could simply offload Leno in January rather than in this transfer window.

Can you think of any other reason Arsenal would want two new keepers?