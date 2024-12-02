Do Arsenal Women need to bolster their defensive setup, in the shape of Naomi Girma?

Will Steph Catley’s comeback in Arsenal’s Women’s central defense cause them to alter their transfer plans? The Arsenal squad is talented, but there’s always room for improvement.

Looking at our Gunner women, if there’s one position you’d argue needs strengthening, it’s the defence. Quality and numbers abound in the attacking department. And even with Victoria Pelova sidelined, the midfield is brimming with quality and numbers.

Injury struggles in Arsenal’s central defence have inadvertently rendered this position vulnerable. Amanda Ilestedt remains sidelined after having her first child recently. Lotte Wubben-Moy has so far this season been on the sidelines due to injury—she’s been unable to pick up from where she left off last season before picking up that season-ending injury.

At one point, Laia Codina and Leah Williamson were the senior Arsenal Women central defenders available.

Interim manager Renee Slegers has transformed Australian left-back Steph Catley into a centre back, and she’s been quite comfortable in the position. Given Katie McCabe’s impressive performance at left-back, we might consider Steph Catley a central defender (CB) going forward. This raises the question: given the Matilda captain’s impressive performance in central defence, is it still necessary to pursue a centre back?

If Arsenal were to go out and sign a defender, then they should be going for San Diego Wave’s classy defender, Naomi Girma. Girma is one of the finest defenders women’s football has to offer at the moment (if you haven’t heard of her, she’s worth checking out).

Arsenal were linked with the NWSL standout and Olympic winner last summer. Reports suggest that she might not remain at San Diego Wave for the 2025 NWSL season, as top European clubs are keen on signing her, though her contract runs to 2026.

Ideally, Arsenal should be all over that deal, but Steph Catley’s recent form may not make her deal an urgent transfer necessity anymore. We will have a returning Ilestedt, hopefully for the second half of the season, and Arsenal Academy prodigy Katie Reid who is showing great promise.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Do we need our defense bolstered?

Michelle M

