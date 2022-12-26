Do Arsenal Women really need another goalkeeper in Sabrina D’Angelo? by Michelle

The January transfer window runs from 1st January until 31st January and it is going to be a very busy one for Arsenal. Deals for Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo and Dutch forward Victoria Pelova are apparently done though Arsenal have not confirmed thus far. Brazilian forward Debinha is a free agent from January and also a firm target for Arsenal.

Whilst Pelova and Debinha make a lot of sense as boss Jonas Eidevall tries to compensate for the loss of his two top goal scorers and assisters Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, who will be out for the remainder of the season with ACL injuries, do we really need another goalkeeper?

The 29 year old Canadian international goalkeeper has been playing with Damallsvenskan club Vittsjö GIK in Sweden for 4 years but has not extended her contract, as reported below.

Arsenal have Austrian international Manu Zinsberger and just signed 24 year old American Kaylan Marckese from HB Koge this summer. Marckese has only had one start this season spending the rest of the time on the substitute bench.

Vittsjö's star keeper Sabrina D'Angelo, nominated to Damallsvenskan Golkeeper of the Year, is rumoured to go to Arsenal. After four seasons with the club, D'Angelo had not extended her contract.https://t.co/GyEfroT20f — Daniel (@DandalBs) November 4, 2022

What do you think Eidevall’s reasoning is for this one? Bringing in a goalkeeper that’s older than the two we have doesn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense..

Michelle Maxwell

