Do Arsenal Women still need a new top midfielder to challenge Chelsea for the title?

The WSL will resume in a few weeks. With Arsenal Women’s UEFA Champions League ambition for 2022-23 now over after losing to Paris FC this weekend, the Gooner Women will look to succeed in the league. At the very least, they should aim to topple Chelsea from their regular place at the top of the League.

Jonas Eidevall has gone above and beyond in this transfer window to ensure his team is stronger than last season.

He has strengthened the attack with the additions of Alessia Russo and Cloe Lacasse, while he has strengthened the defence with the signing of Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina.

Though there has been talk of bringing in Lionesses and Manchester United keeper Mary Earps, I’m sure you’d agree with me that the Arsenal manager is just a top midfielder away from having a team with which can truly challenge the 2023-24 WSL title.

Arsenal’s quest for a midfielder has been challenging; they’ve just missed out on one of their midfield targets, Tatiana Pinto, who has joined Brighton after leaving Levante as a free agent. Arsenal hoped to persuade the 29-year-old to join their project on a free transfer like Russo and Ilestedt did, but that did not happen.

Arsenal must now concentrate on their other midfield targets. We reported a few days ago that the top American star Sarah Luebbert of Club America could be a target for the Gunner Women. She could be the one that the club simply needs to finish off the excellent transfer window that the club has provided Jonas Eidevall.

Or at least get Mary Earps to cheer us all up…

Michelle Maxwell

