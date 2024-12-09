Do games like against Fulham prove that Arsenal are crying out for a clinical striker?

Games like Fulham are the reason why we sadly need a number nine!
After hitting five goals in the space of four days against Sporting and West Ham United, a few members of the fan base were quick to get carried away and point out the reasons why we don’t need a striking addition. As short sighted as that may be, you just can’t blame them, because sometimes we are just a brilliant team, a brilliant team that doesn’t rely on the individual brilliance of one player in front of goal to constantly get us out of trouble.
Sharing the goalscoring burdens has been a strong suit for us in the last couple of seasons, however we cannot say we won anything major as a result of that. The games where everyone clicks into gear, those are the ones which may not require the individual brilliance of a center forward but games like this, against Fulham, where you dominate the ball without any real threat aside from set pieces, these are the games where a top quality striker is needed.
We saw a lot of instances from the last two campaigns where we fell short, an off day from this usually well oiled machine was detrimental to our campaign. The two striking options currently within our walls (Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz) are just not the profiles needed in such games. The former is badly low on confidence, not scoring in the League for us since January, yes January!
While Havertz offers little when the team is not on song. There were a couple of moments when set through on goal where I thought a different profile like an Isak, a Gyökeres or even a Sesko would do better. Havertz is a graceful runner into space but when it comes to making those powerful runs under pressure, he fails.
Now I’m not blaming the strikers for the dropped points at the Cottage, other areas were also at fault, however better recruitment in the forward areas could’ve been done a couple of windows ago. We never really prioritized attacking signings under Arteta and now the Spaniard might be wishing he did.
Just an opinion, would love to get yours. Thoughts gooners?
BENJAMIN KENNETH
Striker wasn’t the only issue but part of the larger problem. Havertz and Jesus are not strikers and they will never be. Havertz can score here and there but he will never be consistent. They both lack strikers instinct. Look at how suprised Jesus was when Rice floated him a ball in the box. We need someone who can come in and change the game. Someone that scores when it matters the most.
Did you know that Isaak at Newcastle has scored one more goal than both Saka and Havertz? He has 6 goals while Saka ane Haverts both have 5 goals in the EPL currently. But many of our fans think he is having a better season than Havertz.
Again, I think that it’s more than just this magical consistent striker that many have convinced themselves of..
Yes. We definitely need a better striker than what we have at the minute
Our best striker is Havertz
Our best finisher is Trossard but he needs to come off the bench
“We need a clinical striker” is just the latest surface level shiny object that many fans have latched onto. Many Arsenal fans have convinced themselves that this magical striker would have magically transformed us.
And again I am not saying that a clinical striker would be bad for us. I just don’t agree with the sensationalism as always.
Man City currently have the best striker in the game but they are struggling to win games at the moment.
Man United bought a striker in the summer. Has he made a difference to them?
Liverpool bought a £85 million striker (Darwin Nunez) some time a go. What has he done?
Spurs bought Solanke. What major impact has be had in them?
Chelsea bought a striker (Nicholas Jackson) what has he contributed to their team since last season?
Even Isaak has score one more goal than both Saka and Havertz.
I have just looked at the current EPL Top scorer list for 2024/25 and most are Wingers and Midfielders..
It’s more than just a striker..
Does anyone remember when Havertz scored a goal literally out of nowhere? I mean a real strikers goal. Even Jesus scored a couple of those on his debut season. Havertz is not a striker, hes good at deputizing forward position but not a pure striker by definition. Not bashing him, hes just very limited.
People can say we don’t need a striker and while I totally disagree. Most big trophies ( and small) are won by teams with top strikers. We have never won a trophy without a proper no9. Part of our problem in some games, this season and the last two, was because we haven’t got that proper striker, who actually plays and reacts like a striker. Our problems are bigger than that but it would give us more options.
HAVERTZ is grand to bring on when we are loosing and play 2 up top he offers us height but not much more we need a deadly striker a one that smells a goal a wrighty type
Absolutely . Presently arsenal.lacked a deadly striker that can challenge good defenders .
Isak here.we come !!