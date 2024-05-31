“Do I fancy it? Of course” Daphne van Domselaar on a potential move to Arsenal Women

According to Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal Women are looking to add quality above quantity during the summer transfer season. Daphne van Domselaar, the Aston Villa goalkeeper, is one quality player they are reportedly interested in signing.

Arsenal are reportedly keen to add van Domselaar to their team, where she will compete with Manuela Zinsberger for a starting berth, following Sabrina D’Angelo’s departure. So far, there has been no major development on the transfer, and many Gooners have been waiting for an update.

Van Domselaar has revealed the latest details about her probable move to Arsenal. She indicates that she has heard about the transfer rumours, but no discussions about her future have taken place; her priority has been to rehabilitate from her season-ending injury, and she is now eager to play a significant role in the Netherlands Euro qualifiers.

Van Domselaar admits that the idea of joining Arsenal intrigues her because it is a step forward, allowing her to compete for elite trophies like the Champions League.

The Dutch international said: “For me, the past 10 weeks have been all about my recovery. There are rumors but at the moment, the national team is the most important thing. We’ll see later.

“Do I fancy it? Of course, you want to win trophies. You want to play in the Champions League, compete for cups and the league. Ultimately, I would like to take such a step.”

Based on these comments, it appears that van Domselaar could well join Arsenal; the question is when.

What do you think Gooners? Could Daphne van Domselaar be the one to oust Arsenal’s current no.1 goalkeeper, Manuela Zinsberger, from her top spot?

Michelle M

