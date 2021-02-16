“Do it like Enke” Leno reveals the sickening reason he stopped checking social media

Bernd Leno has added his experience on the subject of social media abuse as more footballers become targets.

The German reveals that he stopped checking social media after a fan told him to end his life because of a poor performance.

Leno is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, but even the best players in the world have bad days.

Not every fan understands that and some resort to social media abuse of the player that has performed poorly.

Former Barcelona goalkeeper, Robert Enke had ended his own life after a battle with suicidal thoughts in 2009, and Leno reveals that a social media troll once told him to do likewise.

He stopped checking social media since then and revealed that it is a total waste of time and space with people on there trying to make you sad.

“Of course I have a lot of experience with that, here and also in Germany. There was one thing that kept in my mind, it was crazy,” Leno told Sky Sports News.

“I had a very bad game and then one guy on social media said to me ‘do it like Enke’.

“Since I read this I realise that there are so many stupid people on social media. That is the reason I don’t read it even when everything is good. I don’t need that, it doesn’t make me better, it is wasting time.

“There are so many fake people that hide behind their computers to make you feel bad. Many times with racism, abuse to families, I don’t like it, I don’t read it. It affects your life, what is the point?”