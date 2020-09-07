Why do Lacazette and Aubemayang still have uncertain futures?

Arsenal are yet to agree new contracts with either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette, but are their Arsenal futures a concern?

The Gabonese striker has been ‘close’ to signing a new deal for a month now, according to a number of sources including the Telegraph, and while rumours of his exit have slowed, no contract has been announced.

The striker even told his Instagram followers (via TalkSPORT) that he had no contract to sign.

With less than 12 months on his current deal, there is no reason for us to be delaying on tying him down to extended terms, and we also need to sort the future of Lacazette out also, who has less than two years remaining on his respective deal.

Football.London claims that the French striker is set for crunch talks with Arteta in the coming days, following reports that the Spaniard is trying to offload him this summer.

Eddie Nketiah started the Community Shield win over Liverpool and could well have moved ahead of his counterpart ahead of the new season, but with Arteta favouring Aubameyang to play out wide, the England Under-21 wouldn’t be expected to become the club’s only central option should Laca be allowed to leave.

One player who has been linked with a potential move to replace our number 9 is Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, who notched up 27 goals and 19 assists in all competitions last term, a tally he would no doubt have added to had Scottish football not been cut-short following the Coronavirus outbreak.

Our side will need to make a decision on Lacazette first however, and should they tell the striker that he is allowed to leave the club, they will need to find a suitable suitor in the next month, otherwise they will likely see his value plummet in coming windows as his remaining two years on his contract runs down.

I can’t see any reasonable reason why we would be delaying on a new deal for Aubameyang, and I don’t see why we don’t tell Laca that he can leave the club if that is the intention, as I’m sure he would be able to find himself a new club without issue.

Should Arsenal offer Lacazette a new deal? Is anybody concerned that we haven’t tied PEA down to a new deal yet?

Patrick