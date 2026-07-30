Do Newcastle feel they have to sell Guimaraes this summer?

Newcastle United have always maintained that they do not want to sell Bruno Guimaraes this summer, after losing some of their important stars during the last few weeks.

Failing to qualify for the Champions League or other European competitions has placed them in a difficult position, as many of their players are stars who want to compete in the best competitions. However, Newcastle continue to insist that Guimaraes remains an important part of their plans.

Newcastle United’s position on Bruno Guimaraes

The club have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali for big fees, raising questions over whether they still need to offload Guimaraes, especially with Arsenal insisting on adding him to their squad.

The Gunners see Guimaraes as a player who can take their team to the next level and help them compete for major honours, while also maintaining their title ambitions. The Brazilian is also open to the move, but the clubs have not reached an agreement over his signature just yet.

According to BeIN Sports, Newcastle United do not have to sell Guimaraes because they have already completed two major sales this summer. The club are expected to comply with their financial needs after missing out on the Champions League, and they believe they have enough money to cover the loss of revenue.

Arsenal’s interest and Newcastle’s demands

This situation has placed Newcastle United in a strong position to demand a high fee from Arsenal for Guimaraes’ signature. The Gunners expect to pay a significant amount despite the player having just two years left on his contract and being 28.

Arsenal’s interest shows how highly they rate Guimaraes and the impact they believe he could have within their squad. However, Newcastle United’s financial position means they are not under immediate pressure to agree to a sale.

With the club already completing major departures this summer, their stance remains clear. They want to keep Bruno Guimaraes, and any potential transfer would require Arsenal to meet their expectations with a substantial offer.

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