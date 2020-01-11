Do not read too much into Mikel Arteta transfer comments

Mikel Arteta transfer comments do not mean there will be no new signings this winter.

The press is jumping all over Mikel Arteta’s comments today about any incoming players and missing out on what he actually said.

Arteta was asked about the possible signings after the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace earlier today,

‘At the moment there is nothing coming up,’ Arteta told talkSPORT per The Metro,

‘The club is working on a few things but you know how difficult this window is and I’m not expecting many things.’

Well, let’s have a look at what the Spaniard actually said,

The words “at the moment” are significant in my opinion, so there is nothing right now but there are still three weeks to go, saying at the moment in no way rules out any incoming signings.

He then says that the club is working on a few things. I think I will take that literally, they are working on a few things.

That does not dampen my hopes as the Metro headline claims, in fact, it raises my hopes, it tells me the club do want to make new signings if the right player comes along.

If the board had no intention of bringing in anyone this month why would they be “working on a few things”?

If I was to place a bet on this winter’s transfer window I would be fairly confident of a winning bet if I backed at least one new signing arriving at the Emirates.

But I suppose it is easier for the media to twist a quote to suit their narrative and take us Arsenal fans for fools.