Do Pablo Mari stats make him undroppable for Arsenal?

Earlier in the season, our big signing Gabriel Magalhaes made a very big impression on the Arsenal fans and is hotly tipped to be the mainstay of our defence for years to come. But since his absence due to Covid-19 protocols, Pablo Mari has stepped in beside Rob Holding and they have been awesome in our last 4 wins.
Mikel Arteta made a point of praising Mari at the weekend, as he told the media: “We had to throw him in because we had some injuries and suspensions, it probably wasn’t really fair for him because he’s missed a lot of football in the last year,”
“But he’s a leader, he’s someone that trains really hard, he’s a professional, a great communicator on the pitch and he gives you some security and stability.”
“I think he’s done really well with Rob [Holding], he was really good again today with David [Luiz], three clean sheets in a row and he fully deserves the chance to play.
“[He was] really positive when he wasn’t playing, when he was injured and when he is playing, he is the same person all the time, trying to help everybody, really professional, really eager to improve to give his best all the time in any capacity and any role and I think he is getting rewarded by his attitude.”
But now the boss has got a dilemma of choosing two of Gabriel, Mari and Holding, and of course he has great respect for David Luiz as well, but when he plays his favoured 4-2-4, and I’m sure he will be very aware of these awesome stats with Mari on the pitch….
Arsenal’s form when Pablo Marí features:
•774 minutes
•8/9 wins
•4 goal conceded
•5/9 clean sheets
I am sure Holding and Gabriel also have some good stats too, but I think Mari should surely be first choice now, don’t you?
Maybe Arteta could have one pairing for League games and the other one for the Cups!
Gabriel and Mari looking like our best CB pairing at the moment.
Both left footed…so it won’t be a balanced partnership
Trouble is that Gabriel and Mari are unlikely to play together as they are both left footers. Gabriel won three straight player-of-the-month awards, Holding has been pretty consistent too, and will only get better now he is finally getting game time and Luiz was first choice before his head injury. I genuinely can’t decide which pairing I would choose. A great dilemma to have.
Yup, unless both Mari and Magalhaes play in a three-CB formation. Or convert Magalhaes into a left DM as Xhaka’s backup or replacement, since Magalhaes’ passes and dribbles are quite good
good suggestion right their Gotanidia.
A real defensive med. We may not need to buy a DM.
He is also faster that Xhaka.
Th left footed Gabriel with the right footed Luiz…as the apprentice and Master combo.
Mari with Holding as the other combo which admittedly…looks like the better combo at the moment!
Arsenal had better not change the winning team, because their confidence is high currently
Holding and Mari are lucky, because Lacazette, Smith-Rowe and Saka keep the ball better in 4-2-3-1. Had Arteta used 3-4-3 against smaller teams, I think our attackers would lose the ball more often and thus their dispossession would pressurize our CBs more
Arteta’s 4-2-3-1 is like a three-CB formation in disguise, where Xhaka or Mari often drops back to replace Tierney and Bellerin cuts inside to act as an extra midfielder. Mari just needs to improve his pace and headers in attacking set-pieces
Mari cant improve pace, may be headers.
Arsenal has sold my Lord(Mesut Ozil) so I have shifted my attention 2 my playing position 2 chose my Arsenal best player & currently, he’s Pablo Mari. The guy is so calm & very secure.Futbol is about form,let’s build a 2nd team with all our stock & trigger competition.