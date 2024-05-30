Do these stats prove that Arsenal do still need a clinical striker this summer?

Most Gunners are confident that Arsenal will bring in a talented striker this summer to fire them to glory next season. So, there’s been some talk about Havertz’s form—scoring 8 goals and producing 7 assists in his last nine games—and whether Arsenal really needs to make a big signing for a striker. But can they actually get by without one?

Based on some numbers, I’m pretty convinced that they definitely can’t.

I was checking out the goal-scoring stats for the 2023–24 and 2022–23 seasons, and it seems like Arsenal’s goals scored from open play took a bit of a dip.

Season Goals 2022/23

Corner – 13

Direct – 0

Free Kick – 2

Open – 70

Penalty – 3

Throw – 0

Total – 88

Season Goals 2023/24

Corner – 16

Direct – 0

Free Kick – 3

Open – 59

Penalty – 10

Throw – 3

Total – 91

(Stats supplied by Orbinho from Opta)

It’s pretty obvious from this statistic that Arteta didn’t have a reliable striker, which in a way held them back. One thing you can’t accuse Arsenal of not doing is creating plenty of chances. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka were particularly impressive in this regard. However, unfortunately, those chances mostly went to waste.

Just think about it: if Arsenal had increased their goal tally from open play from last season, they could have been the champions, right?

Though they got better in front of goal in the second half of the campaign, Arsenal, next season, just need another seasoned striker as an option for their attack other than Kai Havertz.

Do you agree?

Daniel O

