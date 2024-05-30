Do these stats prove that Arsenal do still need a clinical striker this summer?

Most Gunners are confident that Arsenal will bring in a talented striker this summer to fire them to glory next season. So, there’s been some talk about Havertz’s form—scoring 8 goals and producing 7 assists in his last nine games—and whether Arsenal really needs to make a big signing for a striker. But can they actually get by without one?
Based on some numbers, I’m pretty convinced that they definitely can’t.
I was checking out the goal-scoring stats for the 2023–24 and 2022–23 seasons, and it seems like Arsenal’s goals scored from open play took a bit of a dip.
Season Goals 2022/23
Corner – 13
Direct – 0
Free Kick – 2
Open – 70
Penalty – 3
Throw – 0
Total – 88
Season Goals 2023/24
Corner – 16
Direct – 0
Free Kick – 3
Open – 59
Penalty – 10
Throw – 3
Total – 91
(Stats supplied by Orbinho from Opta)
It’s pretty obvious from this statistic that Arteta didn’t have a reliable striker, which in a way held them back. One thing you can’t accuse Arsenal of not doing is creating plenty of chances. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka were particularly impressive in this regard. However, unfortunately, those chances mostly went to waste.
Just think about it: if Arsenal had increased their goal tally from open play from last season, they could have been the champions, right?
Though they got better in front of goal in the second half of the campaign, Arsenal, next season, just need another seasoned striker as an option for their attack other than Kai Havertz.
Do you agree?
Daniel O
I’m not saying Arsenal shouldn’t sign a striker but those stats need context. We can all agree that our first half of the season wasn’t as prolific as the second. It included that poor run of form when we scored only three goals from 81 shots over the Christmas period.Ultimately,I believe the points dropped in December cost us the league and not the four dropped against Villa and City. You are allowed to drop four points in 18 matches and still win the league.
By contrast, the second leg was impressive with Havertz upfront. This team broke/equalled goalscoring records not just in Arsenal history, but in the history of the Premier League. Would be interesting to see how the goals are distributed based on games where Havertz played as a striker and those he didn’t. That would provide more context. That said,Arsenal still need another forward in my opinion.
I think we can’t deduce much about the what’s the goalscoring potential of the current team we have. The fact that Havertz has played so little games as a CF this season, and considering his goal contributions, not being the penalty taker for the team, by simple arithmetic, Havertz can grab more than 20 goals and around 30 Goal contributions easy next season if he plays as a CF from the start.
So, I’m not bothered on the attacking front. And I’m not bothered by the defensive side of the team as well. I’m only bothered with the lack of midfield instability because of a uncertain number 6 position. If we have that, we’re set.
*stability
👍🏽. You wouldn’t notice much what did he brings to the team because he doesn’t look flashy but really efficient in his passing, link up plays, movements and finding space. Know how to use his technique and pace well too. Kinda like Arsenal’s Thomas Mueller. He’s best day gonna be with the gunner. 60m will come as a bargain soon. Should introduce and give some minutes to Mika Biereth. He’s so unique in the way he plays and a great team player. Typical Arteta types of forward. Seems like having a strong mentality too. Will be a top player with the right guidance. Hoping Arsenal will get both the ridiculously versatile Ferdi kadioglu to replace Zinchenko and the brilliant future star Semih Kilicsoy. This two players will definitely improve the team. Plenty of great prospects from Turkey lately. Should be getting a DM like Yousseff Fofana/Martin Zubimendi for supporting Rice roaming forward since Partey is not a reliable option anymore and might leaving. Still hoping for him to stay, getting fit again and hasn’t passed his peak yet. Not another Abou Diaby. Not many players are best than him for that role when he’s fit. Afc don’t need to spend much this season to maintain the stability of the team. The core is very strong already. Those three signing should be a great squad players and potentially star which wouldn’t demanding much minutes. Just my humble opinion.