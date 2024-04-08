Do we agree that Zinchenko was Arsenal’s weak link against Brighton and should be dropped?

Except for the missing Gabriel Martinelli on Arsenal’s left wing, Arsenal’s line-up against Brighton was rather strong. If Theo Walcott were in charge, he would make one significant change. Other than reinstating Martinelli in the starting 11, he states he would bench Oleksandr Zinchenko in Arsenal’s next few games.
Arsenal has been excellent defensively, surrendering the fewest goals (24) and preserving the most clean sheets (14). This brilliant defending has been a source of pride, and most Gooners would like to see it continue in the Premier League run-in.
Against Brighton Oleksandr Zinchenko’s defensive weaknesses were highlighted. Brighton probably understood that he was the weak link in Arsenal’s defensive line and that’s why they targeted him.
They stacked up on the right side of the pitch and sent diagonal passes to Adingra, isolating him from Zinchenko, and the Ivory Coast player shone. Clubs will undoubtedly seek to emulate Brighton’s game plan of targeting Zinchenko.
This season, the Ukrainian international has struggled with defensive duties at left back, which has raised concerns. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior have always performed better defensively, and Walcott comments suggest Mikel Arteta should consider them for left back.
“They are doing really well at isolating Zinchenko on one-on-one situations,” Walcott said. “I would have to say that Adingra, at times, is getting himself into some fantastic positions.”
While running one example passage on-screen, Walcott added: “You can see he is isolated one-v-one here, Zinchenko, and never really seems comfortable going back toward his goal…….”
Last season, Arsenal struggled to sustain the title charge; without Saliba, their defence crumbled. Currently, Mikel Arteta has a fit squad this time around, with the exception of Jurrien Timber, who’s still not back from injury; therefore, he must be ruthless in his selection. If winning the league requires benching Zinchenko, then so be it.
OT- So happy Liverpool drew with Utd. Utd almost won.
On topic. Zinchenko isn’t exactly one of our best players lol. I agree that he didn’t play well. Although we are excellent defensively
Hope he will be benched against BM. Sane is so fast and quick like lightening.
How i wish Arteta,listening in on this.
We should OZ in midfield with Jorginho and not let him anywhere near the LB position.
Bring Kiwior back in to the Ist team.
We should * rotate* OZ in midfield with Jorginho
Like every defensive player un the game. And who has his good and off day in matches, Zinchenko is not an exemption to this. Doesn’t Arteta know that defending is not the strongest point of Zinchenko’s game? But inverted wing play is his stronger game playing? Arteta knows everything about Zinchenko’s game playing ability and capability.
Depending on a particular game, Arteta does start him for the match to produce what he wants the team ti get in the match.
Tomiyansu and Kickoff are better at defending than Zinchenko is looking to be. But when it comes to inverted play, who is better among the trio? Every one of them has the role that Arteta wants him to play in some particular matches of Arsenal.
Availability is another issue that gives one of the trio LBs the chance to start. Even if he’s not the preferred LB who Arteta will want to start the match.
To answer your question as to who is best playing inverted at left back, I think it’s Tomiyasu.
Kiwior was rested against Brighton and will play against BM this week, imo.
My hope is that Jurrien Timber will return and pick up where he left off. Very impressive. He would complete our back four as one of the most formidable in world football, not just European. As for Zinny, he’s been quite solid. However, his lack of pace and size are problematic when defending against quick attackers. He’s quite often beat in one on one situations. He’s very agile though and can get the ball forward quite quickly. He’s definitely more suited to an attacking role.
Theo would know🥸. I would expect one of Tomiyasu or Kiwior to feature in most of the remaining games as Zinchenko is obviously not a good defender, and teams have sussed this and will continue to target him, and White is capable of the inverted role, so let’s see more of that.
Frankly the team played better with White inverting, Kiwior at LB, and Zinchenko on the bench.
With Timber returning and Kiwior a very able deputy LB, Zinchenko should be moved to backup CM or even sold to raise funds for needed additions this Summer.
And yet Brighton did not offer much threat,other than the fantastic shot from outside the box which Raya saved. At this point in the season,it’s not so much about individuals but the entire squad. Other than Cedric and Elneny,I think everyone else has something to contribute on the pitch. This is how we keep everyone fit and fresh. Kiwior can’t play every game. There will be games for everyone. It’s not about dropping one player for another but rotation. There will be games suited to Zinc’s skillset and he needed the minutes such that he is not rusty when called upon. The same goes for Tomi,Partey,ESR,Vieira,Nelson and Nketiah.