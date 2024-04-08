Do we agree that Zinchenko was Arsenal’s weak link against Brighton and should be dropped?

Except for the missing Gabriel Martinelli on Arsenal’s left wing, Arsenal’s line-up against Brighton was rather strong. If Theo Walcott were in charge, he would make one significant change. Other than reinstating Martinelli in the starting 11, he states he would bench Oleksandr Zinchenko in Arsenal’s next few games.

Arsenal has been excellent defensively, surrendering the fewest goals (24) and preserving the most clean sheets (14). This brilliant defending has been a source of pride, and most Gooners would like to see it continue in the Premier League run-in.

Against Brighton Oleksandr Zinchenko’s defensive weaknesses were highlighted. Brighton probably understood that he was the weak link in Arsenal’s defensive line and that’s why they targeted him.

They stacked up on the right side of the pitch and sent diagonal passes to Adingra, isolating him from Zinchenko, and the Ivory Coast player shone. Clubs will undoubtedly seek to emulate Brighton’s game plan of targeting Zinchenko.

This season, the Ukrainian international has struggled with defensive duties at left back, which has raised concerns. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior have always performed better defensively, and Walcott comments suggest Mikel Arteta should consider them for left back.

“They are doing really well at isolating Zinchenko on one-on-one situations,” Walcott said. “I would have to say that Adingra, at times, is getting himself into some fantastic positions.”

While running one example passage on-screen, Walcott added: “You can see he is isolated one-v-one here, Zinchenko, and never really seems comfortable going back toward his goal…….”

Last season, Arsenal struggled to sustain the title charge; without Saliba, their defence crumbled. Currently, Mikel Arteta has a fit squad this time around, with the exception of Jurrien Timber, who’s still not back from injury; therefore, he must be ruthless in his selection. If winning the league requires benching Zinchenko, then so be it.

