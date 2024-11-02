Do we all agree that Arsenal “deserved to lose today” at Newcastle

There is not too much to celebrate today, other than Manchester City also losing to Bournemouth (what a season they are having!) just like we did last week. We just have to hope that Martin Odegaard recovers quickly and can get our midfield back in order before we drop too far behind Liverpool.

A very big disappointment is that the Arsenal defence that was so unbeatable last season, have now conceded for 6 games in a row, and our Rolls Royce defender William Saliba was very honest about today’s result. ‘We are all a bit sad because we wanted to win today,’ Arsenal defender Saliba told TNT Sports shortly after the final whistle in Newcastle.

‘Unfortunately we didn’t and we didn’t play the game we wanted to play. We deserved to lose today I think.

‘I think we didn’t play how we wanted to play and they were good as well. It’s OK, we are focused on the next week and it is not finished.’

He wasn’t the only one either as Mikel Arteta didn’t hold back his feelings either, and he didn’t find it difficult to agree with Saliba, telling the BBC: “We deserved to lose today. I thought we started really well and were really dominant. We didn’t defend the box well enough. Credit to them. They scored a great goal with a good ball. Then the game changes and you start to play a different game,” Arteta told Premier League Productions.

“You have to adapt and we didn’t do that well enough. I am very frustrated. We got dragged into a game they are looking for constantly and we couldn’t play the game that we wanted. We had two big chances – Mikel had a big one, Declan had a big one. We lacked answers.”

I suppose we might as well leave it there as I’m sure every single Arsenal fan would agree that we desrved to lose and hopefully we can get our spirits back up for the small matter of a game against Inter Milan in midweek.

