Do we believe Arsenal really can win the title AND the Champions League?

Arsenal are in fantastic form, having won five consecutive games since the winter break. They have been firing on all cylinders. Their most recent win was a 5-0 victory over Burnley.

Looking at Arsenal at the moment, you can’t help but be optimistic about what they can accomplish this season. They aim to achieve great things and Martin Odegaard has explained what they need to do.

Odegaard believes Arsenal can win both the Premier League and the Champions League. The Norwegian hints the goal now is to win both the big trophies, as the Gunners are doing their best to compete. To accomplish this, he believes they must first focus on themselves as a team. He thinks they need to keep the momentum going, build on it, and eventually emerge triumphant.

“We just want to focus on ourselves each game, keep improving every game and we will see how it goes. We are in a good moment now. We have to use that momentum, keep building on it and we will see,” said Odegaard as per Football London.

With Arsenal’s current form, no one can claim that they are incapable of competing for the league title and the Champions League.

This week, they face FC Porto in the Champions League round of 26. The Gunners are the favourites for that match, but they must bring their A-game to win and advance to the quarterfinals. The Gunners have demonstrated that they can turn up for a game and win it when it matters, and ideally that mentality will carry over to the remaining Champions League fixtures.

As for the League, they simply need to win one game at a time and focus on themselves, as Odegaard suggests, and hopefully they will emerge victors.

I have so much hope for this Arsenal team, and I hope you do too.

This really COULD be our year!

Well, we can dream can’t we?

James III

