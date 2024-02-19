Do we believe Arsenal really can win the title AND the Champions League?

Arsenal are in fantastic form, having won five consecutive games since the winter break. They have been firing on all cylinders. Their most recent win was a 5-0 victory over Burnley.
Looking at Arsenal at the moment, you can’t help but be optimistic about what they can accomplish this season. They aim to achieve great things and Martin Odegaard has explained what they need to do.
Odegaard believes Arsenal can win both the Premier League and the Champions League. The Norwegian hints the goal now is to win both the big trophies, as the Gunners are doing their best to compete. To accomplish this, he believes they must first focus on themselves as a team. He thinks they need to keep the momentum going, build on it, and eventually emerge triumphant.
“We just want to focus on ourselves each game, keep improving every game and we will see how it goes. We are in a good moment now. We have to use that momentum, keep building on it and we will see,” said Odegaard as per Football London.
With Arsenal’s current form, no one can claim that they are incapable of competing for the league title and the Champions League.
This week, they face FC Porto in the Champions League round of 26. The Gunners are the favourites for that match, but they must bring their A-game to win and advance to the quarterfinals. The Gunners have demonstrated that they can turn up for a game and win it when it matters, and ideally that mentality will carry over to the remaining Champions League fixtures.
As for the League, they simply need to win one game at a time and focus on themselves, as Odegaard suggests, and hopefully they will emerge victors.
I have so much hope for this Arsenal team, and I hope you do too.
This really COULD be our year!
Well, we can dream can’t we?
James III
What is your TOP TEN Arsenal players of the Decade? – Watch the latest COUCH COACH PODCAST with Bjorn &Dean and listen to their choices
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I’ve never understood how many of our fans can be so optimistic about winning the CL, given Arsenal’s entire history in European competition?
We’re terrible in Europe, and dreadful in the CL!
Compared to other British club’s respective records in Europe, I don’t think Arsenal even rank in the top 10, and we’re miles down the list in comparison to other European clubs. And historical performances do actually play a part.
I would classify us as a European minnow if anything. Hope for the best, but in reality, a QF finish would be outstanding for a club of our statu on the European stage.
Much better chance of winning league as we have a one in three chance. Obviously we’re third favourites, but with no domestic cup fixtures for us, and the likely hood City and Liverpool go deeper in Europe, our chances of league success will increase.
I hope we beat Porto, but we are the underdogs, so we shouldn’t be annoyed if we lose, and defeat does boost our league chances.
Jen, It seems to my deeply thinking mind that comparing todays team with one of many years ago , meaning in CL, is of complete irrelevance. You might just as well compare your own face and body to that of many years ago.And just as uselessly.
What we did many years ago has PRECISELY NO bearing on what happens NOW.
That is a silly ,unthinking,illogical mistakle that so many fans make and to a logical mind such as mine ,it makes no sense whatsoever.
Comparing two entirely different eras and two entirely differentArsenal teams and squads is fools gold and effectively speaking,is a USELESS AND POINTLESS CONCEPT!
@jen watch out for the delivery…
Had the title of this article been ‘Can Arsenal win the league and ECL’ then the answer would have been, well, technically yes. But it wasn’t, so it isn’t. Do I believe we can? Probably, one day, but not both at the same time and neither this year.
We have MU and Spurs in the final four games and Liverpool and City both have an easier run-in than we do. I think 2nd again would be a fantastic result and actually an improvement on last season when everybody sucked, but 3rd is more realistic.
As for the Champion’s League I was actually surprised to realise we are still in it! I think we will beat Porto but go out in the next round but I would love to be wrong.
That is a realistic view.
PL will probably go to LP or MC but if Arsenal beat Porto and get in the last 8 of CL that is a good achievement now and they have nothing to prove for the rest of the season (unless they collapse in the PL).
The rebuild project is not finished. There’s still players warming the bench like Cedric and others out on loan. There’s players with bad injury record to sort out.
Get to a squad with no dead weight, no primadonnas and then see what happens. That might not even be complete in the next transfer window.
Clubs with pedigree in the CL tend to find a way to win. Arsenal haven’t even done that in the lesser Euro comps so take it one step at a time. Expect no trophy this season. Any win should be seen as ahead of schedule no mater what entitled fans say. Articles like this don’t help manage expectations tbh.
Yes James III.
If Arsenal continue to play in their current superb reins of form to season’s end.
In that light, I can’t see any reason why the Gunners will not lift both the Epl and Ucl title trophies as double Champions at the end of the season but lift them.
And of course with us Arsenal celebrating their remarkable wins success by staging parades across the streets of Noth London. In an unrivalled jubilation scene not ever seen in London. Wow!
But before this can happen. The Gunners SHOULD work hard than ever in their training sessions and mathues playing. And continue to work harder in them to win all their remaining 13 Epl matches of the season. And also win all their potential 7 Ucl matches to win the competition and win it.
Unrelenting in their resolves to win. And win their last 20 matches of the season in all competitions.. Starting with their away Ucl match to FC Proto next Wednesday night to thus have a 25 match unbeaten run at this season’s end.