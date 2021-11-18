Do we even need Raheem Sterling at Arsenal?

Raheem Sterling to Arsenal may not happen this January or ever; the rumours just have to stop
By Sylvester Kwentua
Hello family. Raheem Sterling has always been linked to Arsenal in every transfer window and this is becoming an ongoing trend.
Ever since Arteta came to Arsenal, he has never hidden his desire to reunite with the player he worked with at Manchester City. But apart from the fact that Sterling has been playing fewer games at City recently; which may give Arsenal a glimmer of hope, Raheem Sterling to Arsenal may never happen… and here are my reasons.
No European football:
Arsenal currently can’t offer European football to him and getting back into the Champions League for next season may be too much to ask of the team right now. Even if Sterling was to come to Arsenal, it probably won’t be this January, and I am certain a lot of us know this.
High wages:
I am not sure how much Sterling earns at Man City, but coming to Arsenal would mean Arsenal was ready to pay him big! Let’s face it, the only way we can attract top class players this January, is with money. Can Arsenal afford to include one more fat salary to their list of high wages? Even for next season? Your guess is as good as mine.
No immediate need for him:
Maybe if we had bought him last summer, he would have been the signing of the season, but right now, with the form of virtually every attacking Arsenal player this season, Sterling may not really be what Arsenal needs right now. Right?
He may not be as explosive as he was:
Sterling has not been playing regularly and this may reduce his effectiveness in games. Why go for a player who does not enjoy regular playing time at City?
Alright guys, there are my reasons..
Do you think Arsenal really needs Raheem Sterling or not?
We are Arsenal and proud.
Sylvester
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes , would walk into our team
Arrogant to think otherwise
No, we’ve got Smith-Rowe, Martinelli and Balogun for the left wing. We still have Taylor-Hart, Lewis and Flores from the academy as well
Sterling is a highly experienced and skillful LW. But he’ll demand an exorbitant wage and his hunger for major trophies must be lesser than our young wingers, because he’s won EPL three times
I think sterling is a brilliant player. He is alot better than any of the wingers we currently have imho. (Currently better than saka who could potentially become better).
With ESR often filling in on the left wing this would give us a second explosive option down the left and allow ESR to play through the jddle jn his natural position .
We could recoup some of the money by selling pepe. Or allow sterling to teach pepe and or reiss nelson.
No brainer imho. Is he available at a decent price is the of question
100% yes. Vlahovic/Jovic Sterling/Zaha and Rice/Bissouma. 1 of each and we could potentially win the league next season.
Being an old cynic, I’ve always thought the best way to stop rumours is to not write about them.
If Sterling was to come to our club, we would be improving the squad, but would that be in the short term and to the detriment of, say, Martinelli?
We having a good spell and all of a sudden all these articles asking, “Do we even need ……………?”
Can we please stop acting like we have a squad of world beaters and never get injuries!
Not saying Sterling is a perfect fit for us but there’s lots of room to improve our squad