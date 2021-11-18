Do we even need Raheem Sterling at Arsenal?

Raheem Sterling to Arsenal may not happen this January or ever; the rumours just have to stop

By Sylvester Kwentua

Hello family. Raheem Sterling has always been linked to Arsenal in every transfer window and this is becoming an ongoing trend.

Ever since Arteta came to Arsenal, he has never hidden his desire to reunite with the player he worked with at Manchester City. But apart from the fact that Sterling has been playing fewer games at City recently; which may give Arsenal a glimmer of hope, Raheem Sterling to Arsenal may never happen… and here are my reasons.

No European football:

Arsenal currently can’t offer European football to him and getting back into the Champions League for next season may be too much to ask of the team right now. Even if Sterling was to come to Arsenal, it probably won’t be this January, and I am certain a lot of us know this.

High wages:

I am not sure how much Sterling earns at Man City, but coming to Arsenal would mean Arsenal was ready to pay him big! Let’s face it, the only way we can attract top class players this January, is with money. Can Arsenal afford to include one more fat salary to their list of high wages? Even for next season? Your guess is as good as mine.

No immediate need for him:

Maybe if we had bought him last summer, he would have been the signing of the season, but right now, with the form of virtually every attacking Arsenal player this season, Sterling may not really be what Arsenal needs right now. Right?

He may not be as explosive as he was:

Sterling has not been playing regularly and this may reduce his effectiveness in games. Why go for a player who does not enjoy regular playing time at City?

Alright guys, there are my reasons..

Do you think Arsenal really needs Raheem Sterling or not?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester