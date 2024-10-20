Do you think that Ethan Nwaneri should have started the game against Bournemouth

Ethan Nwaneri deserved to start against Bournemouth. You will concur with me that, aside from Gabriel Martinelli’s effort, the Hale End Star was the most impressive player when he entered the game during the 2-0 defeat.

Without Bukayo Saka, Mikel Arteta had to find a way to fill the void his star man left. Yes, he opted for Raheem Sterling, but why wasn’t he bold enough to play Nwaneri?

Every time Nwaneri has made an appearance, he has left an impression. He’s clearly shown he’s physically ready, and he’s even demonstrated some excellent composure on the ball even in hostile situations like the 1-0 North London derby win and the 4-2 win over Leicester.

Undoubtedly, with the midfield trio of Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, and Thomas Partey, Arteta ensured his team’s defensive stability. With that defensive side sorted, don’t you think it could lay the perfect foundation to introduce a creator like Nwaneri to try unlocking the attacking side of the team?

In the end, if Nwaneri had started, Arsenal’s loss would have been understandable; in fact, everyone would have appreciated Arteta’s boldness in starting the 17-year-old.

Yes, we suffered a defeat, and we must acknowledge that Saturday 19th was not a day to celebrate. However, it’s annoying to watch Nwaneri come on to run the show, but when we really need him to step up, Arteta overlooks him.

Daniel O

