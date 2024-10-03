Do you agree with Bukayo Saka that “this is the year” we win the Premier League?

In the last two seasons, Arsenal has come close to winning the Premier League and ending their long title drought.

The Gunners have the squad capable of taking the final step, and many supporters and neutrals believe they could be third-time lucky this campaign.

Arsenal has been in fantastic form for some time, and if they continue to overcome tough opponents as they have this season, it will be difficult to stop them from winning the league and other trophies.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured a strong win against PSG in the Champions League last night, delivering an impressive performance.

They made life difficult for their opponents, dominating every area of the pitch. After the match, Bukayo Saka confidently declared that this is their year to become English champions.

The confident attacker said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year.

“I think we’ve been close the last two years and we’re getting closer, but this hopefully will be the year.”

We have the players to win the Premier League, and we need a long winning streak between now and the end of the season to be champions.

