Do you agree with Bukayo Saka that “this is the year” we win the Premier League?

In the last two seasons, Arsenal has come close to winning the Premier League and ending their long title drought.
The Gunners have the squad capable of taking the final step, and many supporters and neutrals believe they could be third-time lucky this campaign.
Arsenal has been in fantastic form for some time, and if they continue to overcome tough opponents as they have this season, it will be difficult to stop them from winning the league and other trophies.
Mikel Arteta’s side secured a strong win against PSG in the Champions League last night, delivering an impressive performance.
They made life difficult for their opponents, dominating every area of the pitch. After the match, Bukayo Saka confidently declared that this is their year to become English champions.
The confident attacker said, as quoted by The Sun:
“I don’t want to put too much pressure on us but I do think that this is the year.
“I think we’ve been close the last two years and we’re getting closer, but this hopefully will be the year.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have the players to win the Premier League, and we need a long winning streak between now and the end of the season to be champions.
I hope they do, but I think that City and Liverpool will have something to say about that.
People might laugh and it may be to early for them, but a dark horse is Chelsea. If their manager can get the right blend in the team from that oversized squad, they will surprise a few teams along the way.
Anyone else agree.
Yes. I think that may be right. Liverpool could well pose a threat, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Chelsea in the top group at the end of the season either.
Chelsea have trimmed down their squad somewhat (although it’s still very big), but they have a lot of good, young, players. As you say, if Maresca get find his best team from that lot, along with the best back-ups, then they could well do better than many people think.
This year the title is more open than people realize. Liverpool and Chelsea, and Aston Villa are the dark horses, for whatever reasons. And I think Aston Villa are really something. Slot is yet to show how they can cope without Salah and VVD and how Enzo does without Palmer. Squad could be an issue for them. But Villa is different. Emery is a system-heavy coach and doesn’t rely too much on individuals.
The title is really wide open this season, not even considering it is just September.
Yes a bit early to make that call, but I think players always say something for a reason.
The psychological side of things, showing the rest of the Prem how confident we are. However I am no psychologist, could have the opposite effect and gear up the other teams.
I’m pretty sure the players are well prepped in terms of what they should say to the media.
I hope so, but we shouldn’t forget that in the past two seasons City caught and overtook us at (or towards) the end of the season so given we’re not out of September yet, it’s very early to talk about a title win. Let’s see how we do. I don’t think it will be just a two-horse race though.
Surely this should be the year, forget about the last two years when we ran the champions close.
Here I will try to explain why.
1) It’s the final phase
2) The game is taking a toll on the aging KDB.
3) Surely at some stage the champions will be distracted by the ton of mud sticking on the wall.
4) Rodri to the champions is like Messi to Barcelona in their haydays, the missing of the generational talent is already showing cracks in the champions outfit
5) Forget about the Merseyside club, the wheels will come off when it matters most
6) Forget about Chelsea, legend have it, too many rats never dig a good hole
Well, in response, I’d suggest:
1) I’m not sure what “phase” we’re in or not, but it isn’t certain that it will be the “winning phase”. I don’t think football is that straightforward really (if only!).
2) People have been saying that about KDB (and Gundogan) but they ignore the likes of, say, Modric at Real Madrid who at 37 can still perform perfectly well at the very highest level (and has 6 CL winners medals to prove it). With careful management, I’m pretty sure City can get another season or two out of both of them at least.
3) City as a club may well get distracted, if or when they’re found guilty of anything substantial, but the verdict won’t be in until next year are there will be an inevitable appeal after that. Who knows how it will affect their players? I guess Pep will have to earn his £20m a year salary to ensure it doesn’t (too much, anyway).
4) Yes, Rodri’s absence is certainly a blow. City will soldier on until January and see who is available then. They have a huge transfer surplus (£115m+) from the summer window if needed. Of course, an injury to say, Saka or Havertz at some time is not unthinkable so what would that do to Arsenal’s chances?
5) There’s no way of knowing how Liverpool will do, but that doesn’t mean they won’t do well. I remember reading a post a while ago saying they were looking “wobbly” have just lost an EPL game but, hey, who is leading the table now?
6) The same goes for Chelsea. I remember only too well how everyone was laughing at them when Abramovich took over and went on a spending spree. They weren’t laughing for too long though when Chelsea started winning all the trophies – and humiliating Arsenal on a pretty regular basis along the way. Again, it’s just too early to tell.