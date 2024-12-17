Do you agree with Martin Keown saying “Viktor Gyökeres may not be the ideal striker for Arsenal to sign”

Some Gooners may argue that if Mikel Arteta had a top striker for the matches against Fulham and Everton, our Gunners could have easily secured six points. Clearly, our Gunners have been struggling to score from open play.
Apart from Saka, the other Arsenal attackers haven’t posed much of a threat. Some have suggested that our attack might have fared better if we had another attacking player as determined as the Arsenal #7.
So, there are quite a few attackers being talked about, but the one that most Gooners seem to think the club will target is Victor Gyökeres.
So far this season, Gyökeres has played 24 games for Sporting, scoring 26 goals and providing 5 assists. When he came to the Emirates he was impressive in trying to get past our world-class defence and he’s definitely someone who can deliver goals, no doubt about it.
Gyökeres to Arsenal?
Martin Keown has mentioned that Arsenal’s attackers really need to step up their game, or else Arteta will have a compelling reason to bring in a top striker in January. “The players who are there at the moment need to start scoring goals fast don’t they otherwise Mikel will put his hands in his pocket and buy a forward,” Keown said via The Oxford Mail.
Therefore, Keown believes that Viktor Gyökeres may not be the ideal striker for Arsenal to sign. He has some concerns about how fast the Swedish forward really is. “Not quick enough,” he noted about Gyokeres, adding, “And he wouldn’t have been quick enough in my day.”
Everyone knows how fast-paced the Premier League is, so it might be a bit of a gamble for Arsenal to go ahead with the Gyökeres deal.Interestingly, Keown isn’t the only one cautioning Arsenal about pursuing Gyokeres. Troy Deeney also expressed some doubts about the Sporting CP striker’s ability to be a natural finisher.
Did you watch Gyökeres play against Arsenal? Do you share any doubts about whether he’s the upgrade this Arsenal team really needs up front? I personally thought he looked extremely hungry and not slow at all!
Daniel O
I really like Jhon Duran. Can’t see A Villa keeping him and Watkins both in their squad. I think Duran would thrive in our team, he’s very much like a striker who can score out of nowhere, exactly what we need against tightly defending teams.
At the moment we have OG and Saka that can do something out of nothing, someone else that could add that element would be nice.
At the moment teams are just doubling down on those two and no one has the ability to step up.
Where is the old Martenelli?
@DaJuhi
Duran is Villas plan B. Why would they sell him to us? So he can be our plan B? Doesn’t make sense. Just sayin…🤔
We controlled possession with sideways and backwards passes without much movement off the ball.
Therefore, I do not think a better striker would have made much difference bar a moment of brilliance, so unlikely.
In all honesty, the teams play is kind of like Wenger latter teams, trying to score a perfect goal without actually producing too much and just having pointless possession that amounts to nothing.
Yes our defense is better, but unless we can score from open play we won’t be winning the league.
It is nice that we can now score off set pieces, we are doing fantastic there, but is it at a cost?
It will be interesting to see how Arteta adapts, but I don’t hold my breath for it being anytime soon.
I doubt that Arsenal will buy a top striker in January, perhaps the summer, if at all, but according to the BBC’s daily Gossip column, we may need to replace Kiwior, who’s “decided” to leave in January.
Can he do that?🤣.
When are we allowed to call the manager out ,
The subs for that Everton match was a disgrace .You need a goal and yet you take out Odeegard , Osimhen could have been gotten on loan , Ivan Toney for less than 40 million , Gyokeres for 65 million, The went for none of those players and every transfer seems worse than the players they replace, MErino and Califiori are worse than Tierney and Xhaka .
We have to come to term that Arteta has reached his ceiling .We are the only ones in top flight football who rewards this level of mediocrity.
gizzle,
Good points well said.👍