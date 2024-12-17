Do you agree with Martin Keown saying “Viktor Gyökeres may not be the ideal striker for Arsenal to sign”

Some Gooners may argue that if Mikel Arteta had a top striker for the matches against Fulham and Everton, our Gunners could have easily secured six points. Clearly, our Gunners have been struggling to score from open play.

Apart from Saka, the other Arsenal attackers haven’t posed much of a threat. Some have suggested that our attack might have fared better if we had another attacking player as determined as the Arsenal #7.

So, there are quite a few attackers being talked about, but the one that most Gooners seem to think the club will target is Victor Gyökeres.

So far this season, Gyökeres has played 24 games for Sporting, scoring 26 goals and providing 5 assists. When he came to the Emirates he was impressive in trying to get past our world-class defence and he’s definitely someone who can deliver goals, no doubt about it.

Gyökeres to Arsenal?

Martin Keown has mentioned that Arsenal’s attackers really need to step up their game, or else Arteta will have a compelling reason to bring in a top striker in January. “The players who are there at the moment need to start scoring goals fast don’t they otherwise Mikel will put his hands in his pocket and buy a forward,” Keown said via The Oxford Mail.

Therefore, Keown believes that Viktor Gyökeres may not be the ideal striker for Arsenal to sign. He has some concerns about how fast the Swedish forward really is. “Not quick enough,” he noted about Gyokeres, adding, “And he wouldn’t have been quick enough in my day.”

Everyone knows how fast-paced the Premier League is, so it might be a bit of a gamble for Arsenal to go ahead with the Gyökeres deal.Interestingly, Keown isn’t the only one cautioning Arsenal about pursuing Gyokeres. Troy Deeney also expressed some doubts about the Sporting CP striker’s ability to be a natural finisher.

Did you watch Gyökeres play against Arsenal? Do you share any doubts about whether he’s the upgrade this Arsenal team really needs up front? I personally thought he looked extremely hungry and not slow at all!

