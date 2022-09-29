Do you agree with Thierry Henry over VAR calls?

Thierry Henry has voiced his frustration at the time it takes for VAR calls to be made in football.

The technology was introduced to the game not so long ago, but it is the acceptable standard now.

It was introduced to help referees correct some wrong decisions they may have made in a game.

Other sports have their form of VAR, which helps, and it decides swiftly. However, football lags in that regard.

Referees and VAR usually take time to consider footage before making a decision.

This time-wasting takes the life out of the game and leaves fans frustrated. Henry is one of those fans, and he has shared his frustration.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘With VAR, what I get annoyed with is it’s not quick enough. Then it’s still the decision of someone in a truck or wherever they are, because it’s not VAR that makes the decision, VAR is just there to recall the situation.

‘And then the man in the truck will call to the referee to say you made a mistake or you didn’t make a mistake. Sometimes they help, yes, sometimes they help, no, but I can also understand that a human being can make a mistake.

‘[Semi-automated offside] in the Champions League, for me, as long as it’s quick, as long as it’s quick and we have an explanation, I can see that the player was offside, you move on.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

VAR takes speed out of the game, and it can also kill the joy in many matches.

Football authorities need to find a way to make the decision faster than it is being done now.

They can learn from other sports and find new ways to speed up these decisions faster than it is now.

Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell what he thinks about VAR!

