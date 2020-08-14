Do you believe that Arsenal acted shamefully in their treatment of Mesut Ozil?

Ozil Confirms Dan’s Theory! By Dan Smith

When I form an opinion, I try to take the emotion out of things. Many gooners don’t, they look at Ozil as overpaid and greedy for collecting 350,000 pounds a week when he’s not even in the squad. Some feel he should just accept a lower salary elsewhere.

If you defend him, your accused of buying into a brand and clinging onto past glories.

Let me stress, in terms of purely football, no he’s not in that bracket of talent who earn that kind of money, he’s not consistent enough and in many ways he’s a luxury.

Now take my love of Arsenal away and look at it objectively?

Ozil is not doing anything he’s not legally entitled to, while his employers are not showing much class. I suggested that last week.

In my opinion it’s too much of a coincidence that Arteta trusted him to start him in every game, then the second he refused a pay cut he can’t get in the squad?

His last game was assisting our winner against West Ham so how would that convince his manager it’s better to put youngster Smith-Rowe on the bench rather than a player who you seemed to trust pre-lockdown?

To me, I care about the team – not saving Stan Kroenke money.

If we are walking away from places like Brighton and Villa bemoaning our lack of creativity, and a World Cup winner is sat at home, I have a right to question it? He’s still being paid so who benefits? Oh, the owner.

Trying to make someone so miserable he feels forced to leave? Why? To save a Billionaire a few millions. Ozil, the team and fans shouldn’t suffer just because the club regret a business deal they did. I’m sure in life the Kroenke family made bad choices before, but like you are happy to take the rewards, sometimes you have to take a hit and just accept you got this wrong.

If someone was doing better, then the likes of me can’t say anything, yet we finished in our worst position in 25 years. When Ozil got a run in the team, it was working, we didn’t lose between Jan to March in the League. The he’s dropped and we lose our next two games. Those are facts.

Arteta’s job is to work with the resources he’s got and get the maximum out of them. Not discriminate based on a pay packet. When did it become okay for a coach to not give us the best chance of winning next game in favour of slashing a wage bill?

Why am I watching my team not have a shot on target at Villa Park just because the club want to save money?

Just like how we saved Ramsey’s wages and shock horror…we now have no goal scoring midfielder. See a pattern?

Now I can’t prove my theory. After all Arsenal would be breaking employment laws if they admitted they were treating someone different because he refused a reduction in pay. Yet we do now have the player suggesting that’s what he thinks is going on.

He too feels that asking for more details before giving in to pay cut demands, “Possibly the decision affected my chances on the pitch, I don’t know.”

Ozil also said: “You don’t play 10 games in a row if your unfit, not good enough or don’t behave well.’

Let’s also remember the players were told they would be saving jobs if they sacrificed their own money. That was a lie. Meaning Ozil was right to ask for clarification…

If I was Ozil I wouldn’t take a reduction if you’re in a sense paying Auba’s contract. If I knew that was why I was being frozen out I wouldn’t do any favours to my employer. If I was watching KDB or Hazard take my place and score goals, make assists then I couldn’t argue. Yet if I know I’m the best talent we have at creating, then again, I wouldn’t move my family, leave a city I love for less money, just because a billionaire regrets a deal he made.

If you still don’t believe Arsenal have acted shamefully then let’s see if Arteta sticks by his principles. Let’s see if he leaves him out.

I bet once the window closes and the club accepts they failed to bully him out the club, Ozil starts playing again. Then you will know that the Arsenal Way is dead.

A famous old man once said, we were in danger of forgetting our values. If they can find 250,000 a week for a striker and 130,000 a week for Willian, don’t then claim you’re so poor that you need players to pay wages, and then lie…

So, Arsenal, here’s my advice …… be better!

Dan Smith