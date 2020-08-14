Do you believe that Arsenal acted shamefully in their treatment of Mesut Ozil?

Ozil Confirms Dan’s Theory! By Dan Smith
When I form an opinion, I try to take the emotion out of things. Many gooners don’t, they look at Ozil as overpaid and greedy for collecting 350,000 pounds a week when he’s not even in the squad. Some feel he should just accept a lower salary elsewhere.
If you defend him, your accused of buying into a brand and clinging onto past glories.
Let me stress, in terms of purely football, no he’s not in that bracket of talent who earn that kind of money, he’s not consistent enough and in many ways he’s a luxury.
Now take my love of Arsenal away and look at it objectively?
Ozil is not doing anything he’s not legally entitled to, while his employers are not showing much class. I suggested that last week.
In my opinion it’s too much of a coincidence that Arteta trusted him to start him in every game, then the second he refused a pay cut he can’t get in the squad?
His last game was assisting our winner against West Ham so how would that convince his manager it’s better to put youngster Smith-Rowe on the bench rather than a player who you seemed to trust pre-lockdown?
To me, I care about the team – not saving Stan Kroenke money.
If we are walking away from places like Brighton and Villa bemoaning our lack of creativity, and a World Cup winner is sat at home, I have a right to question it? He’s still being paid so who benefits? Oh, the owner.
Trying to make someone so miserable he feels forced to leave? Why? To save a Billionaire a few millions. Ozil, the team and fans shouldn’t suffer just because the club regret a business deal they did. I’m sure in life the Kroenke family made bad choices before, but like you are happy to take the rewards, sometimes you have to take a hit and just accept you got this wrong.
If someone was doing better, then the likes of me can’t say anything, yet we finished in our worst position in 25 years. When Ozil got a run in the team, it was working, we didn’t lose between Jan to March in the League. The he’s dropped and we lose our next two games. Those are facts.
Arteta’s job is to work with the resources he’s got and get the maximum out of them. Not discriminate based on a pay packet. When did it become okay for a coach to not give us the best chance of winning next game in favour of slashing a wage bill?
Why am I watching my team not have a shot on target at Villa Park just because the club want to save money?
Just like how we saved Ramsey’s wages and shock horror…we now have no goal scoring midfielder. See a pattern?
Now I can’t prove my theory. After all Arsenal would be breaking employment laws if they admitted they were treating someone different because he refused a reduction in pay. Yet we do now have the player suggesting that’s what he thinks is going on.
He too feels that asking for more details before giving in to pay cut demands, “Possibly the decision affected my chances on the pitch, I don’t know.”
Ozil also said: “You don’t play 10 games in a row if your unfit, not good enough or don’t behave well.’
Let’s also remember the players were told they would be saving jobs if they sacrificed their own money. That was a lie. Meaning Ozil was right to ask for clarification…
If I was Ozil I wouldn’t take a reduction if you’re in a sense paying Auba’s contract. If I knew that was why I was being frozen out I wouldn’t do any favours to my employer. If I was watching KDB or Hazard take my place and score goals, make assists then I couldn’t argue. Yet if I know I’m the best talent we have at creating, then again, I wouldn’t move my family, leave a city I love for less money, just because a billionaire regrets a deal he made.
If you still don’t believe Arsenal have acted shamefully then let’s see if Arteta sticks by his principles. Let’s see if he leaves him out.
I bet once the window closes and the club accepts they failed to bully him out the club, Ozil starts playing again. Then you will know that the Arsenal Way is dead.
A famous old man once said, we were in danger of forgetting our values. If they can find 250,000 a week for a striker and 130,000 a week for Willian, don’t then claim you’re so poor that you need players to pay wages, and then lie…
So, Arsenal, here’s my advice …… be better!
Dan Smith
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
Give it a rest, its all been done to death, even banging a dud like Ozil gets boring.
Right on the nail.
Dear Lord….
#Sighs#
All this ozil articles remind me of iwobi, it’s funny how the same people who always criticize iwobi then are now the ones supporting ozil lol. Keep the articles coming Dan.
Yes am Ashamed of how Arsenal is Acting bse we are known for Class
There’s something very important Ozil said that you have not captured in the two Ozil Articles already,Ozil said he has a contract and will leave when he wants not when his haters want him to leave.Ozil.He thinks about me me and want to destroy the club just to prove he’s right.Just questioning whether the pay cuts was justified shows how immoral he is.He got money to give to charity but none to save the employees at his club which he calls home from redundancy.Charity begins at home if you can’t take a pay cut for stability of the club you are employed then you’re a socerer
@Lorddenning, how come the paycut from the other players, still didn’t save the jobs if the 55 Arsenal staff?
Dude has a contract, and has a right to ask what any reduction in his wages would be used for. Simple and short.
Tbh honest, although we all know the flaws of Ozil, the club is now bullyng the guy. he didnt give himself a contract and it is his absolute right to refuse a paycut. Now they want to freeze the guy out so that he can be frustrated and go, that’s abuse. Ozil was doing well during the time of Carzola, Ramsey, Sanchez, Coq and Walcott etc and since their departure, Arsenal never created a similar system around him for him to bring out his best. Yes arsenal acted shamefully.
I support Özil 100%. I will never give a peny pay cut if i am to be arsenal player because the greedy kroenke has not done anything good for arsenal. Profit is the only thing he thinks about. Not buying good players but selling the best in arsenal, most expensive match tickits, nothing for the fans.
Dan
We have crossed swords before on this subject
I only have two points to make:
1. Ozil or his agent have said enough times now for it to have sunk into at least my thick skull that he is not going anywhere so trying to force Ozil out is a futile exercise. He is not for moving
2. It looks pretty bad on Arteta if he has to desist from picking a player who he believes is good enough to be a regular starter. I just don’t understand then that the club would cut off its nose to spite its face. And it would be exactly that – all because of a wage cut which in the scheme of things is a paltry sum. If he was sufficiently good enough for Arteta then it would be an act of pure folly not to pick him
I do agree with Reggie that it is now a bore The whole Ozil thing is a distraction to what is really important and that is getting the team competitive with new players for the upcoming season
I couldn’t disagree more . Ozil has a huge publicity machine which tries to present a picture different from reality. Look at the games he misses ( usually away from home ) with unspecified illnesses , Look at his stats for the season – on3 goal at the end of an easy victory and three assists.
In the lockdown Arteta rethought his tactics and used Lacazette in the 10 role .
Ozil claims he was right to refuse a rise because he wanted to know more about the club finances and points 5o the redundancies as proof that he was wronged because of his refusal to take a pay cut. If he had in April he might have saved about fifteen jobs if he is concerned about the staff.
Interested that teammates on crutches turned up at Wembley to watch the final but he pissed off to Turkey on holiday . He’s a fraud with a spin machine working on his behalf
Ozil held the club to ransom when we were venerable of losing both ozil and schanzes. Yet fan boys consider him classy. Both Ozil and Arsenal are responsible for his stupid pay situation. BOTH. Ozil treatment of Emery wasnt classy was it? Yet if he gets treated poorly he is the victim. It all works both ways. The sooner Ozil is gone, the situation is resolved, simple as that. Arsenal is not going to pay out his contact and Ozil will not leave for less money, its a stand off.
Arsenal image is gone with Wenger: management, values class and respect. Killed by a portion if fans who give us this claim ignorant shameful image as Kroenke does for decade, a cheap owner who doesn’t care for football, sees Arsenal as a money machine top brand Wenger made of.
Arrrggghhhh!!!!