Do you ever wonder how much it would cost Arsenal to sack Arteta? Here is your answer

Mikel Arteta has faced really tough times at Arsenal since he became manager late into 2019.

The Spaniard has remained in the job because of the impressive trust shown by the club’s board.

However, there have been several moments when he appeared close to being sacked, at least on paper. But he has survived each time.

What if Arsenal hits a poor run of form again and they sack him, how much would he cost the club?

The Sun reports that he signed a £5m-a-year, three-and-a-half-year deal when he was appointed in December 2019.

Since he has already pocketed around £10m, he has £7m more to make from his contract if he remains in charge until the expiry of his current deal.

But the report explains that he would pocket a cool £5m if he is sacked now considering that managers usually get paid a year’s worth of wages when they are fired unless there are specific clauses.

The former midfielder has worked hard to win back the trust of the fans and the board recently, and he looks to be in a very comfortable position at the helm now.

If the team keeps making progress, the Spaniard could be offered an extension to his current deal sooner than we expect.