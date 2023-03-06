Do you like Arsenal becoming comeback kings?

Arsenal’s win against Bournemouth is the latest instance of the Gunners coming from behind to win a game with a late goal.

Mikel Arteta’s men have developed the mentality of champions in the last few months, which has kept them ahead of Manchester City, who are doing their best to ensure the Gunners do not leave their sight.

Winning the league requires securing more victory than everyone else and it does not matter how it comes.

The Daily Mail reveals the comeback victory against Bournemouth was just the latest instance of Arsenal scoring late in a game to snatch or secure victory.

They did the same in the 4-2 win over Aston Villa, which came after the 3-1 win against West Ham earlier.

The 3-2 win against Manchester United was also decided by a late Eddie Nketiah strike and it now seems Arsenal can always win a game no matter how many minutes are left.

These late goals can make all the difference not just in a fixture but also in a title challenge and coming back to win matches is also an important part of the success of any champion.

Arsenal has all the ingredients needed to eventually end this term as victors, but we cannot start celebrating now and certainly, must not become complacent.

