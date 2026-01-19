Do you like the rotation of Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke?

In the summer, a section of Arsenal fans did not want the club to sign Noni Madueke, but opinion has shifted significantly since his arrival. The winger has grown in stature within the squad and has won over supporters through consistent and reliable performances. His adaptation to the demands of the team has been smooth, and his contribution has become increasingly valued as the season has progressed.

Madueke has largely played second fiddle to Bukayo Saka and has handled that responsibility with maturity and professionalism. Arsenal requires him to remain in peak condition as the campaign continues, and Mikel Arteta is keen to ensure that he remains involved rather than spending extended periods on the bench.

Impact when opportunities arise

When Saka was injured, Madueke stepped into the role effectively and served the Gunners well as the team pushed to secure as many victories as possible. His performances during that period demonstrated his readiness to contribute at the highest level and reinforced trust in his abilities. The former Chelsea man has shown that he can be relied upon to deliver solid displays whenever he is called upon, regardless of the opposition or circumstances.

His work rate and commitment have been evident, and these qualities have helped him maintain a positive reputation within the squad. Arsenal benefits from having a player who is prepared to make an impact even when regular starts are not guaranteed, which adds valuable depth to the team.

Balancing rotation and momentum

Since Saka returned to full fitness, Madueke has not enjoyed an extended run of appearances, largely due to rotation on Arsenal’s right wing. Both players continue to work diligently to ensure they perform whenever selected, yet this approach raises questions about momentum. Players often benefit from playing regularly, and that rhythm is currently difficult to establish for either winger.

On the other hand, rotation helps protect both players from injury and manages their workload during a demanding season. The challenge for Arsenal lies in finding the right balance between safeguarding fitness and maximising performance levels. Ensuring both Saka and Madueke remain sharp and effective could prove decisive as the season reaches its crucial stages.