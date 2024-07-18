Do you think Arsenal can go all the way in the Women’s Champions League next season?

During the injury-ridden 2022–23 season, our Arsenal Women played in the UEFA Women’s Champions League; they reached the semi-finals, with Wolfsburg knocking them out, with a devastating goal in the last minute of extra-time.

Last season, our Gunners were hoping to make a better run and maybe reach the finals, but unfortunately, luck wasn’t on their side. They had to go through Champions League group qualifiers after finishing third in the WSL in 2022–23, but they didn’t go past the round-one qualifiers as Paris FC knocked them out – another devastating blow to The Arsenal, that was decided on a penalty shootout.

As Arsenal aim to return to the Champions League Group stages this season, and have a fine Champions League campaign through 2024-25, our Gunner Women have to successfully progress through the round 1 and round 2 qualifiers, as they should have last season, as they once again finished 3rd in the WSL behind 1st placed Chelsea and 2nd placed Man City.

You already know which teams Arsenal will play; in the qualifying round, they will play Rangers. If they emerge victorious, they will square off against the winner of the Atletico Madrid versus Rosenborg match. All you need to know about scheduled dates and times for these matches is detailed below.

Meadow Park will host the UWCL round 1 matches, as follows:

• September 4th, 12pm | Atletico Madrid vs Rosenborg

• September 4th, 7:30pm | Arsenal vs Rangers

• September 7th, 12pm | Third-place play-off

• September 7th, 7:30pm | Round 1 Final

The finalist advances to Round 2 of UWCL qualification. And hopefully that finalist will be our Gunners. Then we can worry about Round 2, and who we will be facing then – potentially Man City (with Vivianne Miedema) as the Cityzens enter the competition at this stage.

Do you think we can go all the way this year?

Michelle M

