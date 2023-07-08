Do you think Arsenal overpaid for Declan Rice?

Arsenal has splashed out around £105 million to add Declan Rice to their squad from West Ham and hopes to announce the midfielder’s capture soon.

He will become the most expensive Englishman in history and there are question marks over Arsenal’s willingness to spend that much on him.

Rice has never played in the Champions League and only just won his first trophy with West Ham. Regardless, he has cost Arsenal more than players with better resumes have cost elsewhere.

Forbes has analysed the transfer and compared it to Newcastle’s capture of Sandro Tonali, who cost the Magpies roughly £65m and claimed Arsenal overpaid for Rice.

They accept Rice is a high-value player partly because he is English, but by many standards, Arsenal was made to go overboard in their spending for the English midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The market for good English players is ridiculously inflated and everyone knows it, so it is not unexpected that we paid that much for Rice.

Manchester City have constantly splashed the cash on the finest English talents and that should make everyone know that adding an Englishman to your squad is tough nowadays.

The most important thing is for Rice to perform well and help us win some trophies; no one will remember his pricetag.

