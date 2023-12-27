Do you think Arsenal should cash in on Smith-Rowe to fund buying Ivan Toney?

I’m sure you’ll agree with me that this is a season in which Arsenal should demonstrate that they’ve learned from their mistakes from the last campaign.

Last season, Arsenal was in the title fight but did not win it. In the end, some of the mistakes they, made directly or indirectly, hindered them from winning.

One thing they need to do now to rectify last year’s problems is to sign their top targets.

Though he has not gone on to become a Premier League hit, Arsenal did not sign their top winter transfer target, Mykhailo Mudryk. Yes, Mudryk hasn’t been terrific since joining Chelsea after Arsenal beat them to the race, but as a Gooner, you should agree Arteta has an eye for quality, and he wouldn’t want a player if he didn’t know how he fit into his plans.

We’ll never know if he would have been a hit at the Emirates, but I believe Mudryk would have been a success if he had joined us.

Many various issues at Stamford Bridge (such as different coaches, a lack of cohesion among players since the whole team is new, and the difficulty of standing out in a struggling squad) could have caused him to fail to click.

That said, Gooners, now the club is on the mend, will be hopeful that lessons learned will prevent them from being beaten in the transfer race for their top transfer target this winter.

Arsenal is reportedly settled on Ivan Toney as its top target. Many regard him as the answer to Arsenal’s attacking woes. If you’ve been following the Toney transfer rumours, you’ll know that Chelsea and Tottenham are also interested in him. Arsenal must be clever and watchful to ensure that these two teams do not beat them to the Brentford man, who will not come cheap.

To win that transfer war, Arsenal may have to be willing to pay a respectable sum. Fortunately, Gabby Aghbanolar has provided them with an excellent strategy for raising funds to make a reasonable bid for Toney. The ex-Aston Villa man believes Arsenal can make a significant profit by selling Emile Smith Rowe, and that profit might help them in their pursuit of Toney.

On talkSPORT, Gabby said, “I think what Arsenal need for Christmas is a goalscoring striker. Some Arsenal fans say, ‘Oh it’s boring; we’ve got Martinelli, Saka, Trossard, Nketiah, and Gabriel Jesus will all share the goals.

“But what could they be doing? What could they get with another striker? What could they do with Ivan Toney in that team? How many goals would Arsenal score with Ivan Toney? These tight games they’re winning, with Toney in there, what could he do for that team?

“Can they sell Smith Rowe? The academy graduate has his own song, but he’s not going to get in that team, let’s be honest. You’ve got good money sitting there with Smith Rowe. Sell Smith Rowe and use that money towards Ivan Toney.

“Go out and get him, because otherwise Chelsea or Spurs are going to get him, and you’re going to regret it.”

Do you mind if Smith Rowe leaves?

Like Gabby, I believe he will struggle to break into the Arsenal first squad. The midfield with Havertz, Odegaard, and Rice continues to strengthen, and on the left wing, Martinelli, Trossard and Reiss Nelson are options ahead of him.

If it means getting Toney on board, I’d sell Smith Rowe.

Would you do the same thing?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…