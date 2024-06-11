Do you think Arsenal should keep Thomas Partey and let him leave for free next summer?

Thomas Partey should not leave Arsenal this summer; Mikel Arteta can still use him. All indications suggest that the Ghana international’s time at the Emirates stadium is running out, which makes his situation intriguing.

Even so, Arteta clearly trusts him, as evidenced by his decision to start him when it mattered; Partey started the final five games of the season, so I’m guessing he won’t mind keeping him for another season. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, reports suggest that the midfielder prioritises staying with Arsenal.

There’s an expectation of a significant midfield addition; all indications point to the signing of an attack-oriented midfielder. Arsenal’s midfield and defence performed well last season, but their offensive struggled in the early months of the season.

Yes, Arsenal should sign a striker, but adding another creative midfielder could ensure an efficient attack. That said, with Charlie Patino, Mohammed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe, and Charlie Patino departing, having Partey on the roster would be beneficial. Nobody can deny that the former Atletico Madrid star is a baller when he is fit, only injuries are his biggest obstacle.

Last season, injuries held him back, but he managed to stay fit at the end of the season and played a significant role in the Premier League run-in. He also made huge contributions in Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers, leading the Black Stars to victories over Mali and Central Africa.

He recorded the following in Ghana’s 4-3 victory over Central Africa:

• 1 assist

• 92% passing accuracy rate

• 100% successful passing rate

• 100% accurate tackle rate

• 56 forward passes

Given these statistics and the fact that he has managed to stay fit, I believe Arsenal can still take a chance on keeping him next season. With his calm demeanour and control at midfield and Arsenal set to battle on numerous fronts next season, he may come in handy, and it would be well-deserved if he departed as league champion next summer.

What do you think?

Peter Rix

