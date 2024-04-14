Do you think Arsenal should prioritise the League title or the Champions League?

Arsenal has the opportunity to win both the Champions League and the Premier League. You can’t blame a Gooner for being ambitious and wanting Arsenal to win both competitions. But if you could only choose one of the two competitions, which would you want them to win to cap off their incredible season?

Do you want them to win the Champions League, which they have never won? Or do you want them to end their 20-year league title drought? Right now the Gunners are in a bitter struggle with Man City and Liverpool for the EPL, while only one game away at Bayern Munich and a 2-legged semi-final could see us in the Final of Europe’s Premier competition, with all the associated prestige and the chance to become World Club Champions.

Former Arsenal player Kieran Gibbs believes Mikel Arteta would prefer to win the Premier League if he were to choose one of the two. He told ESPN: “It depends how well you’re doing in each competition. There were some seasons where we would have a great run in the Champions League, but we were doing terribly in the league, and then the other way round,” Gibbs stated about his playing days at Arsenal.

“I think it is it can be difficult, depending on who you’re playing and what the run-in looks like, but I think for me right now, Mikel’s focus is clearly going to be — I mean, I don’t know — but I’m going to say it’s going to be on the league.

“The Champions League would be special to win, obviously, but the league is something that has been a long time coming; we’ve been so close over the last couple of seasons. Seven games away, you’re thinking he’s got his eyes on the league.”

We will be fortunate if our Gunners win either the Premier League or the Champions League. Where this Arsenal team has reached, all they need to do is win a major trophy, and they could be on their way to winning silverware season after season.

That being said, we expect our Gunners to battle on all fronts until the end; ambitions are the fire to glory, and as Gooners, we are ambitious — we want the double to consider this season a success. But, if you were Arteta, would you rest some players today with Bayern Munich in mind, or use your rotation players in Germany in midweek?

