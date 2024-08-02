Do you think Arsenal should use the Smith-Rowe money to buy Gibbs-White from Forest?

Emile Smith-Rowe has decided to make the switch to Fulham. Even though he didn’t play a major role at Arsenal in the past two seasons, his departure has definitely left a void. Some Arsenal fans have wondered who will step up to replace the Hale End graduate.

Some believe Ethan Nwaneri could fill the role, while others think signing another playmaker might be the solution. Hey, if Arsenal ever needs a replacement for Smith Rowe from the transfer market, don’t you think Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest could be a player worth considering?

The Nottingham Forest player is versatile and dynamic, capable of playing multiple positions; he can play as an all-action 8 or as a 10. He is excellent at dictating the game, leading the press, and defending diligently in deep defensive zones. Additionally, he poses a powerful threat during transitions. Arsenal couldn’t have gone wrong with his move, so will they sign the Englishman?

According to HITC, Forest has no intention of selling Gibbs-White. It seems they are not under any financial pressure to do so. But if they receive an offer that surpasses the £48 million they agreed upon for Brennan Johnson’s transfer to Spurs last summer, they’d consider cashing in.

What do you think? Should Arsenal really be shelling out such a big fee for Gibson-White?

