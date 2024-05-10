Do you think Declan Rice should be named the signing of the season?

Former Manchester midfielder Owen Hargreaves has highlighted Declan Rice as a key player for Arsenal in their pursuit of becoming league champions.

The Gunners managed to secure the services of Declan Rice despite facing tough competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich. They paid a hefty £105 million for the talented midfielder. Though already established in the PL, some viewed his signing as a gamble, questioning whether it would ultimately yield rewards.

He has been proven to be quite the bargain for Arsenal this season, with two games left to go. Before joining, the Three Lions midfielder was known more for his defensive contributions. However, since joining Arsenal, he has greatly improved their offensive play, with 7 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

Whenever he plays, he always impresses, and Owen Hargreaves is convinced that the England international is undeniably world-class. “A world-class number six. We are seeing goals and assists. At West Ham, he was way deeper,” Hargreaves told PL Productions.

“We are getting to see his physical traits and how he can get box-to-box. He has been one of the signings of the season. He cost them £100 million.

“Declan is as good as a finisher as he has been this season. He has everything.”

Surely, based on Hargreaves’ comments, it’s hard not to believe that in Arsenal’s last two matches of the season, where victory is critical, Rice is a player that Arteta can rely on to get the job done.

It would be great if Arsenal could win the league, but they’ll need Manchester City to drop some points for that to happen. No matter how Arsenal’s season ends, Rice will definitely have played his part. Both he and captain Martin Odegaard have received nominations for the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season award.

