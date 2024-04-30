Do you think Marcus Rashford would fit into this Arsenal side?

Would you take Rashford at Arsenal?

England international and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has had an up and down season for the Red Devils. Last season was one of his best seasons regarding output for goals and assists, and was probably United’s best player. But this season he seems to have hit a shaky spell of form and hasn’t been able to produce the same kind of numbers he did last season.

United itself seems like a mess of a club at the moment and I think a lot of that stems from the culture at the club and the way it’s set up. This type of stuff always seeps through to the players and the whole club and I think that’s why Rashford’s form has taken such a dip. Last season he was playing mainly as a centre forward but was pretty much carrying a United team that looked completely lost.

It’s being reported by The Athletic that United would consider selling Rashford in the summer, if the right bid came in and if the player himself wanted that. Rashford has had his fair share of disciplinary issue’s this season, most notably the player going out drinking in Belfast and calling in sick the next day after being caught on camera. So he does come with a lot of baggage.

Not to mention the fact he is a born and bred Manchester United fan, he supports the club and has been there since he was a kid. It’s like the equivalent of Saka moving to United, but if we have the chance to sign him, should we take it?

Personally I think Rashford is a incredible player, and when he’s happy and at his best, he’s almost unstoppable. You see it in the England side and glimpses of it when he plays for United, he’s a pretty special player and under a manager like Arteta and a set up like Arsenal, I think he would thrive.

Although I do think he would be great for us, I don’t think he will end up coming this way and he might end up more trouble than it’s worth. But if the chance came along and he wanted to, I think we would be crazy not to have a go at bringing him in at the right price. He would definitely fit into this side well and with the right structure around him, we could see the best side of Rashford that he clearly seems to be lacking at the moment.

I seem to remember Trossard having problems with Brighton before we brought him in, and look how that turned out.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae