Is calling Mikel Arteta the ‘new Mourinho’ an insult or a compliment?

Rafa Benitez recently said that Liverpool’s improved standing in the Premier League is due to their ability to strike a balance between offence and defence. Isn’t that the exact thing holding Arsenal back?

During games against Atalanta, Bournemouth, and Liverpool, critics have accused the Gunners of adopting an excessively defensive stance and employing petty tactics, also known as the ‘Dark Arts’, to frustrate their opponents instead of focusing on just playing the game.

Arteta’s team received criticism for not attacking and expressing themselves as much as they should have, especially in the second half of that 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

Many have compared Arteta to Pep Guardiola, whose sides strive to dominate the game both defensively and offensively. But Liverpool star Jamie Carragher feels Arsenal’s second-half game plan against the Reds on Sunday night gave him the Jose Mourinho vibe.

Retreating every time they were leading has resulted in Arsenal dropping vital points (apart from the Bournemouth game) this season. On Sunday, Arsenal had a 2-1 lead at half-time and needed to demonstrate more bravery to finish the game, but they failed to do so, just as they did against Manchester City or Brighton.

Jamie Carragher admitted that Arteta’s team has a limiting element: they are too defensive like a Mourinho team when they need not be. Arsenal must strike a balance between their defensive and offensive strategies.

The ex-Liverpool man said on Sky, “I know they had a couple of injuries at the back but they still got the midfield players and some attackers who you think you can get on the ball and go forward and try and take the sting out of the pressure you’re under. But that instinct to protect comes from the manager but it happens too often.

“I get what happened at City – I thought what they did was brilliant – but what they did here at Brighton, what they did against Bournemouth – the top teams when they go down to ten men, yeah, you are under pressure but you relieve it; you keep the ball a bit more and you’re still a threat going forward.

“It feels like what Jose was like at the Nou Camp with Inter [in the 2010 Champions League]. This is not a criticism, this is an observation.

“But this idea that Arsenal play great football and he is a Pep Guardiola man, he is not. Just look at the players going down today, the secrecy before the game about who was fit and who wasn’t. It’s all out of the Jose Mourinho playbook.”

Arsenal has demonstrated their defensive prowess; now, they need to cultivate the courage and trust necessary to take on opponents. Maintaining leads and retreating even when a man down hasn’t brought Arsenal any success.

Is it time for the Gunners to change their tactics or do you think Arteta’s tactics are acceptable?

