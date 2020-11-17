Do you think Smith Rowe should play or sent out on-loan?

Emile Smith Rowe has been tipped as the next big talent to come out of the Arsenal academy and become a top star.

The young Englishman has yet to kick on this season, but his talent is obvious and he has spent time out on loan at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield.

He spent the second half of last season at the latter club and he was one of the players that helped them avoid relegation from the English second tier.

Arsenal decided not to send him out on loan for this campaign and he has remained at the Emirates.

This Arsenal team is evolving and there is also pressure on them to get back into the top four.

With the signing of Thomas Partey and the return to form of Mohamed Elneny, it is hard to see a place for Smith Rowe in the current Arsenal team.

The young Englishman is more of a creative midfielder, but it cannot be said that he has the required experience to help Arsenal at this stage.

It is understandable that Mikel Arteta hasn’t been involving him in the club’s first team, but it isn’t good for his football career.

The midfielder is at a stage in his development that he needs to play to keep developing well.

Would you like to see Arteta create space for him in the team or for him to be sent out on loan again?