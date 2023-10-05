Do you think Smith-Rowe will give up waiting and look to leave Arsenal?

Emile Smith Rowe made his first start in a long time last week against Brentford (in the Carabao Cup). He shone in that game, and the hope was that he will continue to gain favour and game time. However, Arteta recently stated that we shouldn’t expect Smith Rowe to do more because he is still not ready to play a “full 90 minutes”.

That said, Gabby Agbanlahor believes Arteta does not trust Emile Smith Rowe, based on his treatment of him even while Bukayo Saka is injured.

“For one, he should have rested him [against Bournemouth], and two, he didn’t even bring him off as the first sub when they were up 3-0, said the ex-Premier League star on talkSPORT.

“He didn’t even bring him off first. It’s like, know your games, Bournemouth, you’re telling me [Emile] Smith Rowe, [Reiss] Nelson, these squad players aren’t good enough to come in and get the result.

“You know you’ve got Champions League; you’ve got the biggest game of the season against Manchester City, where you’re going to need your strongest side.

“Your best chance to beat Man City with the injuries they’ve got and the players not available.”

Smith Rowe, it appears, isn’t content with a limited role. According to FourFourTwo, our No. 10 is contemplating his long-term future at Arsenal and may seek to leave during the January transfer window.

Chelsea were interested in signing him last summer, but the deal fell through. We’ll have to wait and watch whether they come for him in the winter.

Many of us will be saddened to see the Hale End graduate leave, but don’t you think this was his make-or-break season? By January, it will be evident whether he has a chance to break into this Arsenal lineup.

Is he wasting his career on the bench, or do you think Arteta will trust him one day?

Darren N

