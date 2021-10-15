Do you think that a woman could coach Arsenal in the future?

Wwhy are there not any female managers in the Premier League?

As the years go by, we are seeing a lot more calls for equality in the workplace. And those of us that follow the women’s football as well as the men’s will see how much it has grown and evolved over the years.

But it begs the question, why are there not any female managers in the Premier League?

Are women not as capable as the men? Of course, they are!

And we already have a female assistant referee who has graced the pitches in the Premier League in the form of Sian Massey-Ellis, so what is stopping the experienced female managers coming in and taking charge of the men’s game?

After all it seems that it is the norm for men to be able to manage the men’s and women’s teams, so why can’t the women do the same?

Let’s not look so far, Arsenal’s previous womens team’s manager was Joe Montemurro, a male who has gone on to manage Italian side Juventus, and our current boss Jonas Eidevall who is also a male.

So, would it really be the end of the world if the Premier League began to recruit female coachs for the men’s teams in and around the English leagues?

At the end of the day if your team is winning trophies and sitting pretty at the top of the table does it matter what gender the manager is? NO of course it doesn’t!

Because really all it comes down to is having the dressing room on side, being experienced, having a footballing brain and getting the tactics and information relayed to your players week in week out with positive results. We have had many highly-skilled players in Arsenal’s very successful Womens teams, couldn’t one of those step up?

If a person has the passion, knowledge, skills, talent and experience then it should not matter what gender they are as long as they can get the job done!

Gooners, how would you feel if we were to see more females grace the dugout in the mens game and in particular one on the touchline at the Emirates?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_