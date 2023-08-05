Do you think winning the Community Shield will affect Arsenal’s season?

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Community Shield tomorrow as top-flight football returns and the Premier League follows next week.
Mikel Arteta’s men earned their place as the second team in the country last season after City won the league and FA Cup.
The Community Shield is sometimes considered just an extension of the pre-season preparations for both clubs.
However, some teams take it seriously and depending on who you ask, it is a big deal.
However, former striker Chris Sutton insists Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola will not consider it an important game.
He writes in the Daily Mail:
“Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta will be not getting too carried away with themselves if either walks away from Wembley with the trophy under their arm on Sunday.
“For them this game will be all about building match fitness and tinkering with formations and personnel ahead of the start of the season.
“Last year’s final between Liverpool and Manchester City proved you can never read too much into the result of the Community Shield.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
The Community Shield can set the tone for the rest of the season, but it is not such a big trophy and failing to win it does not mean much.
Adding it to our cabinet will be nice and defeating City could positively affect the confidence of our players, so we probably should think about winning the trophy.
Winning the shield would have little to no impact on our season but finally beating Mcity would be a massive confidence boost.
Beating City is more important.
By evidence of all the
uncertainty regarding
comments it seems
Arteta has been
succesfull.
The ‘element of
surprise’ can play a
crucial factor on the
outcome of a ‘war’.
The lack of knowledge
about the plans &
strategy of your
adversory will reduce
your chance of victory
significantly, ceteris
paribus. Against
tactically & analatically
superior managers of
which Pep is the best
holding your cards to
your chest is
paramount.
‘
This unpredictabilaty
wrt our tactics &
formation has been
deliberately created iot
confuse opponents
imo. Imbedded deep
down into this cloud of
uncertainties &
confusion is an
organized, structured &
systematic art of war ie. CHAOS THEORY.
The only thing left now
is to see whether the
student has mastered
this art in order to
become a MASTER
himself. Can’t wait for
the fight!!
LET’S OUTFOX THE
FOX!!!