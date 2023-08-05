Do you think winning the Community Shield will affect Arsenal’s season?

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Community Shield tomorrow as top-flight football returns and the Premier League follows next week.

Mikel Arteta’s men earned their place as the second team in the country last season after City won the league and FA Cup.

The Community Shield is sometimes considered just an extension of the pre-season preparations for both clubs.

However, some teams take it seriously and depending on who you ask, it is a big deal.

However, former striker Chris Sutton insists Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola will not consider it an important game.

He writes in the Daily Mail:

“Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta will be not getting too carried away with themselves if either walks away from Wembley with the trophy under their arm on Sunday.

“For them this game will be all about building match fitness and tinkering with formations and personnel ahead of the start of the season.

“Last year’s final between Liverpool and Manchester City proved you can never read too much into the result of the Community Shield.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Community Shield can set the tone for the rest of the season, but it is not such a big trophy and failing to win it does not mean much.

Adding it to our cabinet will be nice and defeating City could positively affect the confidence of our players, so we probably should think about winning the trophy.

