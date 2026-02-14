Do you think Zubimendi struggles against physical teams?

Martin Zubimendi has enjoyed an impressive season at Arsenal, with the Spaniard receiving considerable praise in recent weeks for his midfield performances.

As a defensive midfielder, he plays a pivotal role in shaping how Arsenal build their attacks and redistributes possession during matches. He performed a similar function at Real Sociedad before the Gunners secured his signature, yet his displays in recent months suggest further development in his game. At a club competing at the highest level across multiple competitions, he has demonstrated composure and tactical intelligence.

Arsenal have performed strongly on several fronts this season, and Zubimendi has been integral to their progress. His ability to control tempo and provide balance between defence and attack has contributed to the team’s consistency. As the campaign advances, there is an expectation that he will continue to be a central figure in their ambitions.

Questions Raised After Brentford Match

However, his performance against Brentford has prompted debate among sections of the Arsenal support. According to Football Insider, some fans now believe that Zubimendi can struggle when confronted by particularly physical opponents. Brentford are known for its intensity and physical approach, and it limited his influence, preventing him from dictating play in his usual manner.

The contest proved challenging, as he was unable to assert the same authority in midfield that had characterised many of his displays this season. The physical pressure appeared to disrupt his rhythm and reduce his effectiveness in possession.

Concerns Over Physical Encounters

It was not the first time such concerns have surfaced. Some supporters also observed difficulties in the fixture against Newcastle United, widely regarded as one of the most physical teams in the league. On that occasion, too, Zubimendi found it harder to impose himself.

While these observations have fuelled discussion, it remains clear that he has delivered a strong overall campaign. The coming matches will offer further opportunities to respond to criticism and reaffirm his importance to Arsenal’s midfield structure.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…