Do you this Arsenal team can still win both the Europa and the Premier League

One might ask, For Arsenal, what would be their ultimate success? Winning the Premier League, winning the Europa League, or winning both cups? The Gunners are favourites to win the Premier League, and you will agree with me that each game they play moves them closer to it.

As for the Europa League, the 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the round of 16 wasn’t comforting, but they can turn things around and progress to the next stage and then the next stage, and then go and win it in the final. Anyway, can Odegaard lift both the Europa League and the Premier League? Xhaka thinks so we can win both “Absolutely,” Xhaka answered, as per the Times series, when asked if Arsenal have the mentality within the squad to chase both domestic and European glory.

“You can see that every team is playing different against us. They are dropping a lot, sometimes they are pressing us as well.

“But this is what happens when you are top of the league—much more pressure than before, for sure. But in general, I think we are doing well. I think there is a good mentality in the team, and let’s try to keep that.”

If Arteta and his boys lift both cups, they will undoubtedly be the greatest Arsenal team ever. Anyway, if you were to choose one of the two trophies, which would you choose, and why?

Darren N