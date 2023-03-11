Do you this Arsenal team can still win both the Europa and the Premier League

One might ask, For Arsenal, what would be their ultimate success? Winning the Premier League, winning the Europa League, or winning both cups? The Gunners are favourites to win the Premier League, and you will agree with me that each game they play moves them closer to it.
As for the Europa League, the 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the round of 16 wasn’t comforting, but they can turn things around and progress to the next stage and then the next stage, and then go and win it in the final. Anyway, can Odegaard lift both the Europa League and the Premier League? Xhaka thinks so we can win both “Absolutely,” Xhaka answered, as per the Times series, when asked if Arsenal have the mentality within the squad to chase both domestic and European glory.
“You can see that every team is playing different against us. They are dropping a lot, sometimes they are pressing us as well.
“But this is what happens when you are top of the league—much more pressure than before, for sure. But in general, I think we are doing well. I think there is a good mentality in the team, and let’s try to keep that.”
If Arteta and his boys lift both cups, they will undoubtedly be the greatest Arsenal team ever. Anyway, if you were to choose one of the two trophies, which would you choose, and why?
Darren N
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH – Arteta is not happy with the Arsenal defenders for conceding simple goals in Lisbon……
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
Beat Sporting and I believe we play Man Utd, win that game then yes we can win the EL, the PL is still in our hands, whatever happens, who would have thought we would be in this position? It has been a great defining season for us so far
Sure, why not? The only thing Arsenal need, to be confident and getting more concentration in all remaining games.
And in this time less injuries players.
And in the end all of us will be so happy for our achievements and so on…
We can win both but priority should be given to PL. It is more prestegious. We’ll have the bragging right of England.