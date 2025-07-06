Do you want Arsenal to sell Leandro Trossard in this window?

Leandro Trossard has played a significant role for Arsenal during his time at the club, with the Belgian winger consistently contributing to the team in various capacities. He remains a dependable option for Mikel Arteta, who has shown considerable trust in the attacker by ensuring that he receives regular game time across competitions.

Trossard has delivered strong performances on several occasions, proving his worth in important matches. However, like many players, he has also experienced periods of inconsistency, which has led to mixed assessments of his overall impact. Nonetheless, his presence offers valuable depth in Arsenal’s attacking ranks, and many fans have viewed him as a capable squad player.

Changing Sentiment Among Arsenal Fans

Despite his contributions, the situation surrounding Trossard appears to be evolving, especially with Arsenal actively exploring the market for a new winger during the current transfer window. As the club aims to strengthen its attacking options, discussions have emerged regarding potential departures to make space for incoming talent.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are open to receiving offers for Trossard, and notably, the club’s fan base is reportedly less resistant to the idea of his departure than in previous windows. Supporters are beginning to view the Belgian as a player who, while useful, could be replaced without significantly weakening the squad.

There is a growing belief that if the Gunners must sell someone to accommodate new signings, particularly in forward positions, Trossard represents a logical choice. His sale could free up funds and space for a more dynamic option in the final third.

Balancing Loyalty and Strategic Improvement

While Trossard’s talent and work ethic are not in question, Arsenal’s ambition to challenge for major honours demands a constant evaluation of the squad’s quality and depth. With several highly rated attackers available on the market, the club may feel that this summer is the right moment to refresh their options.

If a suitable offer is received, and a better alternative identified, Arsenal may choose to part ways with the winger. Although he has served the team well, the priority remains progress, and decisions will be made with the club’s long-term success in mind.

