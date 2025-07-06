Do you want Arsenal to sell Leandro Trossard in this window?

Leandro Trossard has played a significant role for Arsenal during his time at the club, with the Belgian winger consistently contributing to the team in various capacities. He remains a dependable option for Mikel Arteta, who has shown considerable trust in the attacker by ensuring that he receives regular game time across competitions.
Trossard has delivered strong performances on several occasions, proving his worth in important matches. However, like many players, he has also experienced periods of inconsistency, which has led to mixed assessments of his overall impact. Nonetheless, his presence offers valuable depth in Arsenal’s attacking ranks, and many fans have viewed him as a capable squad player.
Changing Sentiment Among Arsenal Fans
Despite his contributions, the situation surrounding Trossard appears to be evolving, especially with Arsenal actively exploring the market for a new winger during the current transfer window. As the club aims to strengthen its attacking options, discussions have emerged regarding potential departures to make space for incoming talent.
According to Football Insider, Arsenal are open to receiving offers for Trossard, and notably, the club’s fan base is reportedly less resistant to the idea of his departure than in previous windows. Supporters are beginning to view the Belgian as a player who, while useful, could be replaced without significantly weakening the squad.
There is a growing belief that if the Gunners must sell someone to accommodate new signings, particularly in forward positions, Trossard represents a logical choice. His sale could free up funds and space for a more dynamic option in the final third.
Balancing Loyalty and Strategic Improvement
While Trossard’s talent and work ethic are not in question, Arsenal’s ambition to challenge for major honours demands a constant evaluation of the squad’s quality and depth. With several highly rated attackers available on the market, the club may feel that this summer is the right moment to refresh their options.
If a suitable offer is received, and a better alternative identified, Arsenal may choose to part ways with the winger. Although he has served the team well, the priority remains progress, and decisions will be made with the club’s long-term success in mind.
Not unless adequate replacement or cover comes in. He contributes a lot to the team but will likely want out for more regular playing time.
He plays regularly but seems to lack fitness to play full match. he should be squad player
Although we would get more money selling Martinelli, I would prefer we sell Trossard. Trossard is 6/7 years older than Gabby, and imo, the best is yet to come from Gabby.
A lot will depend on if Gabby will be happy if we sign someone like Rodrygo and he has to play less games.
Not agree.
Trossard is still more valuable to Arsenal than Havertz.
He delivers each time he’s used.
Sell him if we get good amount and invest in young talent
What’s this obsession sell, sell sell, When all we have done in this transfer window so far is replace ( Kepa for Neto, Zubimendi for Partey and Noorgard for Jorgihno). Our goal is to atleast win something next season and inorder to achieve that we need real quality and squad depth to compete on all fronts. The season is long and if all we do is bring in one and sell one, then we are going no where. Remember the amount of injuries we had last season — the result of overplaying one set of players.
On the financial side, what is current market value of trossard now and what financial difference does selling him make. Attack is where we are very much short of, and the least we need to do is add both quality and depth. Both Liverpool and Man City, who had better squad depth understand this, but we don’t seem to. Liverpool lost trent, but have have added Wirtz, Frimpong and Kirkez. Man City lost debryne, and added Cherki, Altnouri, Reijjnders, etc.
Selling Trossard makes no sense to me and I think we should keep both him and Martenilli while adding further depth.
100 percent agree with you.
If we are to sign a new left winger, you’d assume one of Martinelli and Trossard could be sold. I like Trossard but if I had to choose, he’s the one I would sell because of two reasons.
One, this is the last window we could make some money from selling him, unlike Martinelli who can still be sold in the future,potentially for more money.
Two, Trossard is older and he’ll never get better than he already is. More likely, we could see a decline. On the other hand, Martinelli although inconsistent, can get better. Let’s not forget that in 22/23 , Martinelli used to be mentioned among some of the most in form LW in the world.
If we are getting Rodrygo and Madueke then, yes sell Trossard