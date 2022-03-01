Do you want Wenger to return to Arsenal? The club has an answer for you.

Arsene Wenger has not returned to Arsenal since he left the club in 2018 and the Frenchman has remained active in football.
He is one of Arsenal’s best ever managers and he managed the club for over two decades.
He didn’t leave how he would have wanted and has not returned since he quit.
Mikel Arteta is one of the players the Frenchman signed when he was at the helm and the Spaniard is now the club’s manager.
Arteta wants Wenger to be closer to the club and has publicly admitted that.
The club acted on that and had a discussion with the legendary manager. However, it didn’t reach a favourable conclusion and he will not return to the club for now.
Standard Sports claims Wenger is now very busy in his role at FIFA and will not be returning to the Emirates in any official capacity soon.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Wenger made a great impact at Arsenal when he was the club’s manager and we truly appreciate that.
Some of us only knew him as the manager for years and we gained many fans because of his influence.
However, we need to move on from him and this clamour to have him close to the team is tiring.
We have a manager that can build his own legacy at the club if we give him the chance to achieve that.
We need to support Arteta and see how far he can take the club now.
Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Some people are either too young or have short memories. Arsene no matter how any of us felt in his last 5/6 years, is an absolute legend of OUR club. He should be welcomed back with open arms by everyone. Our club would not be anywhere near where we are without the man. In 50 years or so Arsene will be recognised for what he was, a genius and the best manager our club has ever and maybe will ever see. No matter all the animosity at the end, all us fans should welcome him home. In Arsene we trusted!! For many years. Yes it went sour, but he loved our club and WE should respect him.
Don’t want him anywhere near the club.
His days are well over.
They was over a few years before we managed to get him out.
Arsene often said he had no life outside of football. All his time away from the training ground and match day he said was spent watching football videos. He was joined to the club like Siamese twins. Some how Arsene came to believe Arsene was Arsenal that he would be manager for ever and the club could not continue without him. So when he was requested to step aside he demured. The club eventually had to “move him on”. Arsene took the decision very hard and remains in grievance mode. All approaches to have him return in any non Manager capacity have so far failed. It seems Arsene wants an out and out “apology” from the club for “letting him go”. Arsene was 70 years old and the club was 5th/6th and had not won a title in 14 years. It was time to move on. The club made the tough call. After 3 and a half years of struggle (a relatively short period of time ) the club is looking to return to the CL again. Nobody is bigger than the club not great players nor legendary managers. Like Death and Taxes the one certaintity of becoming a football manager is that one day you will be moving on. Arsenal has moved on.