Do you want Wenger to return to Arsenal? The club has an answer for you.

Arsene Wenger has not returned to Arsenal since he left the club in 2018 and the Frenchman has remained active in football.

He is one of Arsenal’s best ever managers and he managed the club for over two decades.

He didn’t leave how he would have wanted and has not returned since he quit.

Mikel Arteta is one of the players the Frenchman signed when he was at the helm and the Spaniard is now the club’s manager.

Arteta wants Wenger to be closer to the club and has publicly admitted that.

The club acted on that and had a discussion with the legendary manager. However, it didn’t reach a favourable conclusion and he will not return to the club for now.

Standard Sports claims Wenger is now very busy in his role at FIFA and will not be returning to the Emirates in any official capacity soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wenger made a great impact at Arsenal when he was the club’s manager and we truly appreciate that.

Some of us only knew him as the manager for years and we gained many fans because of his influence.

However, we need to move on from him and this clamour to have him close to the team is tiring.

We have a manager that can build his own legacy at the club if we give him the chance to achieve that.

We need to support Arteta and see how far he can take the club now.

