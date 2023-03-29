Do you worry about the highest-paid “curse” on Saka’s new deal?

Arsenal has reportedly reached an agreement over a new deal with Bukayo Saka that will fetch the attacker around £300,000 per week, effectively making him one of the highest-paid players in England.
Saka has earned the deal after his stunning rise from the club’s academy to becoming one of its finest players and Arsenal is more than happy to give him the bumper pay rise.
However, from experience, Arsenal fans are worried that his performance might go down the drain, as reported by The Sun.
The report reveals fans are worried Saka will follow the likes of Mesut Ozil, Lukas Podolski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who all lost form after they were handed new big-money contracts.
It has been described as the “curse of improved contract,” but the club is confident Saka will break it.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka has been one of our key players and deserves a big-money deal at the club.
The attacker is just 21, so it makes little sense to think he will follow the players who have struggled after earning new deals.
While they were at the end of their careers, Saka is just starting and remains hungry.
We can be sure the attacker will keep performing well as he seeks to become a legend at the club.
No way, we have Mikel to nurture players and have a positive impact on them. The others were pampered and spoilt by papa that they could not meet the rigors and requirements of Mikel, so they fell out and fell apart from the game itself, leave alone AFC. Mikel rewards hard work and our boy deserves it. The other wannabes were not from AFC but came to AFC for the good life & good wages somebody offered them
Papa who as just been inducted into the prem hall of fame ,is that the papa you speak of ?
Keeping my fingers crossed that Saka doesn’t go all Theo now that he’s taken so long over this deal and got what he obviously set out for.
Talking about striking the rod while its red hot, that’s a massive deal if you ask me at a time when he’s on fire.
Had always known Saka had smart people in his camp, that’s the massive difference I suspect with Maitland Niles.
Bless with raw talent the kid could very well be in the conversation now.
Am not worried about Saka, his best years are ahead of him, he may experience a drop in form as all players do, but he has won nothing yet in terms of the accolades and achievements as Ozil and others great.
Saka others and the gaffer appetite will continue to grow as they develop together
Highest paid players at Arsenal have 2 negatives facing them: the feeling of having hit the ceiling of achievements keeps them low in spirit; I think it discourages other players from giving their all and all.
These are just inherent in human nature even if we pretend.
So I’m really skeptical because the cycle keeps repeating itself.