Do you worry about the highest-paid “curse” on Saka’s new deal?

Arsenal has reportedly reached an agreement over a new deal with Bukayo Saka that will fetch the attacker around £300,000 per week, effectively making him one of the highest-paid players in England.

Saka has earned the deal after his stunning rise from the club’s academy to becoming one of its finest players and Arsenal is more than happy to give him the bumper pay rise.

However, from experience, Arsenal fans are worried that his performance might go down the drain, as reported by The Sun.

The report reveals fans are worried Saka will follow the likes of Mesut Ozil, Lukas Podolski and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who all lost form after they were handed new big-money contracts.

It has been described as the “curse of improved contract,” but the club is confident Saka will break it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has been one of our key players and deserves a big-money deal at the club.

The attacker is just 21, so it makes little sense to think he will follow the players who have struggled after earning new deals.

While they were at the end of their careers, Saka is just starting and remains hungry.

We can be sure the attacker will keep performing well as he seeks to become a legend at the club.

Feeling Bored during the international break?

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal