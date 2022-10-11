Arsenal News Latest News

Doctors give Arsenal star the all-clear after Liverpool clash

There were worries over Gabriel Jesus after he suffered a head injury during Arsenal’s victory over Liverpool on Sunday, but doctors have now checked over him today and all is fine.

The Brazilian has been in top form since joining from Manchester City this summer, being our main focal point in attack as we battle it out at the top of the Premier League table.

Thankfully, he isn’t expected to be absent for any upcoming matches after being cleared by the doctors since the match however.

Eddie Nketiah has been a bright spark, and I believe he would be able to step up when we need him, but it would be a major loss to our title bid if we was to lose Jesus to injury. There is no need to make Jesus play at all on Thursday however, with our side on course to walk our way through the group stages of the Europa League, and we should take the opportunity to rest the players who have already racked up plenty of minutes.

Patrick

