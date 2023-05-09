Does Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard deserve recognition as the playmaker of the season?

After Aubamayeng was stripped of his captaincy last season, Arteta had to make a tricky decision on who to name his captain. To cut a long story short, he opted for Martin Odegaard to be his skipper, despite reservervations from most Arsenal fans, but what a brilliant decision!
Over the years, we’ve seen some players affected by the additional responsibilities of being a captain. The captain’s armband weighs heavily on some players, but not the Norwegian. No doubt, the former Real Madrid man is a leader; you won’t see him backing orders or complaining, but he leads by letting his performance do the talking.
Out of nowhere, Arsenal this season found themselves in the title race; it is uncertain they’ll win it, but what a season this has been. Many Arsenal players have stepped up; Odegaard is one player who has been on another level; ironically, he hasn’t been making the headlines as he should, but silently, he’s having his best season ever. In 34 games, the 24-year-old has 15 goals and seven assists. Former Premier League star Micah Richards believes Odegaard could have easily been named Player of the Season if Erling Haaland hadn’t happened.
“If it hadn’t been for Erling Haaland, Arsenal’s captain would be odds-on for Player of the Year,” Richards said in his column in The Daily Mail.
“He reminds me of David Silva in so many ways, with his quiet authority and leadership.
“You wouldn’t know David was in a room sometimes, but on the pitch, he made you follow him through his brilliance, and that is what Odegaard is doing — 15 goals from midfield (and not one penalty) is just exceptional.
“Arsenal’s business in getting Odegaard on loan, restoring his confidence, and then buying him outright was a masterstroke. He’s going to get even better”
Other than Micah, the Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, at half-time on PL productions (as quoted by TBR) during the Newcastle vs. Arsenal game, couldn’t hide how “magnificent” Odegaard was in scoring the opening goal against his team, saying, “He has run the show. He has controlled the game at his pace, and he has been absolutely magnificent. You can’t give someone of that ability that much time to pick his spot because he will punish you. That’s exactly what he did.
“They’ve got to do something to stop that guy, because he’s run the show. He has been the best player by a mile.”
With his brilliant stats, Odegaard isn’t considered as highly as he ought to be. At the moment, he is arguably the most productive playmaker in the English Premier League this season and hopefully one day he will get the recognition he deserves…
I agree with Richards, because Odegaard is the most productive central midfielder in EPL and all his goals are non-penalty
I think he could even be more productive if he had someone to win and hold the ball upfront. Maybe Arsenal can try to sign Alexander Sorloth for that
“…you won’t see him backing orders or complaining, but he leads by letting his performance do the talking”
Utter nonsense. While I agree a captain should perform well consistently, I do not agree that performance is the most important quality of a captain. Imagine Saka being named captain now because of his performances this season. Hate or love him. fact is that Granit Xhaka is the most capable captain material we have at the club. Just sad be can’t get the armband again, probably
Good as Odegaard is, he’s not yet at the level of Kevin de Bruyne, who’s having another great (urguably better than Martin) season.
Captain Odegaard has been doing extremely well this season and I can understand why some fans and pundits is giving him the head over KDB.
Pound for pound KDB is surrounded by more world class player like himself so he will receive more quality passes and able to do likewise with a higher expectations rate of resulting in goal.
So for our captain Odegaard to be ahead of him on the production line is some feat.
He is a good captain for Arsenal too but players like Xhaka are just born natural captain that unofficially runs things.