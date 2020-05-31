Does Arsenal have the squad depth to play every three days?

The Premier League is about to return and the timetable that has been released could see each team play around three games per week before the season ends.

This fixture list has been prepared with this sort of congestion because the Premier League wants the campaign to finish on time for a minor season break to come before next season which should start around September.

The Bundesliga has resumed with a similarly close scheduling of games and we have seen teams changing much of their lineups for consecutive games.

In this kind of situation, a team that has deep squad depth should have an advantage and that has prompted me to wonder if Arsenal has the squad depth to manage so many games in such a short period of time.

The Gunners will look to end this campaign by qualifying for European competition next season. However, so many other teams also have the same ambition.

Mikel Arteta has recently promoted two players from the club’s academy to the first team and that seems to show that we lack the depth that he needs for the rest of the season.

A quick look at Arsenal’s first-team squad shows that the Gunners have three goalkeepers, six centre backs, four full-backs, seven midfielders, and seven forwards.

Calum Chambers is the only player who would be unavailable at the restart if no player gets a fresh injury.

A squad of 23 fit players is good enough for a long season that is well spaced, however, for a condensed season like the one we face when football returns, it seems that we would have to rely on the fitness of our key players to keep us going, injury setbacks might affect us badly.

An article from Ime