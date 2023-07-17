Does Arsenal have too many options in attack as they plan to sell Balogun?

It appears that Arsenal has made the decision to place Folarin Balogun on the transfer market, despite his inclusion in the squad during pre-season. The young American striker garnered attention with his impressive performances on loan at Reims last season, and many expected him to have a significant role for the Gunners in the upcoming campaign.

However, the club has opted to put Balogun up for sale, and Inter Milan is currently leading the race to secure his services. The Italian club is reportedly keen on accelerating their efforts to sign him in the coming days, which could result in him leaving the Emirates.

At Arsenal, Balogun competes with other strikers like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, while even Kai Havertz can fill in as a player in that role. Despite some fans’ desire to see Balogun get a chance with the first team, it seems more likely that he will be leaving the club. According to a report via Sport Witness, Arsenal believes they are well-stocked in the striker department, which is one of the reasons they are open to his sale.

As a result, the situation indicates that Inter Milan is getting closer to permanently adding Balogun to their squad, leaving Arsenal fans to hope for a positive outcome as the transfer saga unfolds.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun is a top player and showed this while on loan last season, so there is no doubt we will be keeping a fine player in our squad if he sticks around.

The American, however, could be used to add money to our coffers and we trust Mikel Arteta to make the right decision.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…